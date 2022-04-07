news, latest-news,

"Next big thing" Mr Audacious will make a bold bid for group 2 Ballarat Cup glory on Friday night. Mr Audacious is the greyhound on everyone's lips and was the talk of the town after an intrepid performance in his heat. Mr Audacious is one of those rare greyhounds that bursts onto the scene and makes an immediate "world is my oyster" impact. That was obvious on debut at Traralgon in January when he scored by almost eight lengths. Mr Audacious has since broken Shepparton's 450m track record in a G2 Shepparton Cup heat before finishing an unlucky fifth in the final. Now the scene is set for his biggest triumph in the $75,025 SJC Concreting Ballarat Cup, 450m. A winner of five races from only seven starts, Mr Audacious is the TAB's $2.20 fixed odds favourite after being on the second line of betting at $6 before the heats. He has his work cut out though against a crackerjack field comprising country cups king Ferdinand Boy, which is chasing back-to-back Ballarat Cup silverware, and group 2 Warragul Cup winner Robbie Rotten. The depth of quality in the event is further highlighted by group 1 Adelaide Cup winner Do It, 2020 group 2 Ballarat Cup winner Yozo Bale, group 2 Shepparton Cup winner Substantial, group 3 Provincial Plate winner Hennessey and group 1 Silver Chief runner-up Compliance. Mr Audacious has developed a huge fan base in Gippsland, including his Rosedale owner Kevin Wainwright who says he's "not for sale at any price". Kilmany trainer Rachael Busuttil adds the cult following includes builder, Mark McMahon, who ironically worked on the new Traralgon greyhound racing complex. "Mark watched Tex (as he's affectionately known) trial at Traralgon and has followed him ever since. He just loves him." M Audacious has only been racing for little more than two months, but Busuttil has already noticed his development. "He's just going quicker, although still learning to race. He's matured a lot since his debut in late January." And Busuttil is not overly concerned about him having drawn the blue alley in the final. "If they stay off him in the first couple of steps, he'll be off and gone." Mr. Audacious was bred at Boisdale by Stephanie Tyler of "Collinda" fame under an arrangement with Wainwright and his wife Di. "He was shining like a shilling when he came to us. He was in such good nick," Busuttil said. "And Di has told me Tex has his name on the sofa at home when he finishes racing."

