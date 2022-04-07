news, latest-news,

COVID-19 has had an immediate impact on the Central Highlands Football League season. Dunnstown is among a handful of clubs to have players either unavailable or in limbo, depending on the diagnosis of close contacts, for Saturday's opening round. Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said he had been advised midweek that two of his senior players had been impacted by the virus and would not be able to line up against Buninyong at Dunnstown. "As they say, it is what it is. We'll manage it. We have the depth to cover the losses." Wilkins said it was not going to the first time a club was affected by COVID-19 during the season. "It's something everyone is just going to have to deal with." Dunnstown has bolstered its stocks in the off-season, getting experienced defender Pat Britt (Redan), Bacchus Marsh trio Tom Wardell, Connor Tangey and Kain Dickson, Anthony Caligiuri (Greenvale) and Jeremy Learmonth (East Point). Learmonth has followed a similar path to the Towners as did his father Dale, who, after playing with Golden Point in the BFL, went onto be a 200-game veteran and multiple premiership player at Dunnstown. On the other side of the ledger, the Towners have lost the likes of Rylan and Kade Rattley, Marc Peduto and Tom Botter. Dunnstown and Buninyong can expect in this clash to get an early guide as to where they stand in the premiership race after finishing fourth and fifth respectively in last year's shortened campaign. Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said Harrison Mulcahy (North Ballarat) and Mitchell Arnold (Creswick), along with Sebastopol under-19 graduate Nicholas Schiemer, would be among new faces lining up. Former captain Alex Bomitali has retired, while ruckman Anthony Ebery will be missing for some time with an arm issue. GORDON and Hepburn, the stand-out performers of last season, are expecting to continue on from where they left off. Gordon has secured experienced Ben Schiltz from Redan, as well as Bacchus Marsh brothers Sam and Billy Griffiths, and Riley Raneri from North Ballarat to top off their list. There has been a changing of the guard at Hepburn with former AFL and VFL player Mitch Banner now coach. There's no question the loss of the competition's leading goalkicker Sam Dunstan is a hit, as is the departure of his brother and premier ruckman Nathan. Banner is comfortable though with the arrival of former VFL and WAFL ruckman Sean Tighe and a proven list.

