Brother and sister end up in court over frightening threats

A man made her sister fear for her safety and the welfare of her dog after her brother threatened to harm them, a court has heard. The brother, who The Courier cannot name to protect the identity of the victim, had ongoing issues with his sister after she separated from her partner and the brother took the side of her ex-partner. IN OTHER NEWS: The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the man kept making threats for her sister to 'tend to her ex-partner's needs or there would be consequences'. The 38-year-old man threatened to take his sister's dog, and to slit the throat of her dog, smash up her vehicle and slit her throat too. The court heard the woman felt frightened and worried. The man denied allegations when interviewed but pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday. Defence lawyer Dylan Morris said his client was hard working and was happy to have no further contact with his sister. Magistrate Letizia Torres convicted and fined the man $850. "You have a history of breaching intervention orders and having issues with your family relationships," she said. "You probably need to think about getting assistance with the way you are dealing with people. "Obviously there is a bit of anger and inappropriate conduct when you are not happy how things are going around you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/0f10fc8e-9068-4a6e-b221-b645e83640e5.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg