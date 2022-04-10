Victim too scared to go for daily walks after two men robbed him at knife point

news, latest-news,

A victim felt too shaken to go to work and feared being on the streets after two unknown men allegedly held a knife to him and demanded his property during his daily walk. Ballarat man James Turner and co-accused Jordan Heffernan walked closely behind the victim on a footpath 8.30pm on January 1 on Coburns Road near Melton before approaching him and asking for a cigarette. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday Heffernan allegedly made demands for the victim's wallet, cash, credit card and phone. The victim refused and Heffernan allegedly punched the victim to the stomach, produced a flick knife and said 'do you want to get stabbed?'. Turner, 18, was allegedly standing near the victim who was in fear of being physically assaulted. The victim threw $30 cash on the ground and ran away. The court heard Turner allegedly picked up the victim's mobile phone which he dropped as he ran. People who were driving past saw the armed robbery play out and assisted the victim, while Turner and Heffernan allegedly fled from the scene. The witnesses then followed them, approached them and demanded they return the victim's stolen property. Turner and Heffernan complied and handed back the victim's money and phone. The witness saw Turner allegedly had a knife in the waist band of his trousers and called police. Turner faced the court on Wednesday and made an application for bail. He is also charged with the alleged theft of two cars in Melbourne in December 2021 and attempted aggravated burglary, making threats to kill, assault and criminal damage in relation to a relative. Police said Turner had not been living at his bail address in Ballarat, disregarded court orders and avoided police apprehension. Nominal informant Senior Constable Brett Sharpe said Turner had committed 'violent and aggravated unprovoked offending'. "The accused has shown through his course of conduct his propensity and predisposition to violence, he is willing to use weapons against members of the public," he said. "The victim felt fearful, was unable to work for multiple days and go for his daily walks for fear of other unprovoked attacks. "His offending has high community and high victim impact." Defence lawyer Sarah Wiltshire said Turner was vulnerable in custody due to his youth and Aboriginality and could live with his grandfather on bail, who would also provide a $1000 surety. But police said the grandfather's home was not a suitable bail address because he had a criminal history. Magistrate Hugh Radford said the alleged offending was 'extremely serious' and the overriding consideration was the protection of the community. Turner was denied bail and will return to court in June.

