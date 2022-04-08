Pint-sized wanderers put in an appearance

community,

The painted button-quail is one of three species of quails seen in the Ballarat region in most years. Quails in general tend to be nomadic, with a further five species on the local list, but rarely seen. The painted button-quail is a rather rare resident here, but it is seen more often in spring and summer. It is mostly a bird of light forest, whereas the stubble quail and the brown quail are birds of open paddocks, roadsides and damp places. A pair of painted button-quails visited a rural garden at Invermay last October, and, over the next couple of months could be heard calling, or were occasionally flushed by the landowners. Full-sized young quail were seen a couple of months later. These frequented the garden for a few months before departing a month ago. Like other button-quails, the painted button-quail female is the dominant one of the sexes, and is larger and brighter-coloured. The male is duller and takes care of the eggs from incubation and chicks until they are independent. The species favours drier forested country where sheltering shrubbery is present, and particularly where dead leaves and other ground litter is found under the shrubs. The Invermay quail family spent a lot of time scratching in such places, leaving their distinctive circular bare patches on the ground. They also liked to dust-bathe in any suitably dry spot. They became accustomed to human activity during their stay. There have been a few unexpected reports of single painted button-quails in Melbourne suburbs over summer. Australia's seven species of button-quails are not true quails, although they outwardly resemble the stubble quail, brown quail and the other true quails. The nankeen night-heron has been absent locally for several months, when the birds probably went to the Murray Valley for nesting. Now they have returned to Lake Wendouree with one in adult plumage noted last weekend. A recent significant and uncommon visitor to the lake has been a darter. This one is an immature bird, judging from its fawn colouring. A royal spoonbill was sighted at the North Gardens Wetlands last weekend, and a juvenile white-bellied sea-eagle over the lake at the same time. A great egret in the centre of the lake and at the North Gardens Wetlands has been another interesting visitor, while just a few hoary-headed grebes have returned to the lake after a short absence. White ibises, now quite scarce, will return in numbers in another month or so. This group of caterpillar type creatures were on our front porch in Mt Helen. They appeared to have 6 small legs. C.P., Mt Helen. Your caterpillars - commonly known as spitfires - belong to a sawfly, a wasp-like insect. They cluster together during the day in small gum trees. At night they disperse to feed individually on gumleaves. The clustering probably adds protection. Yours are browner than most - they are usually black. They appear to be fairly large. They may have been travelling on their way to find a place to pupate, or perhaps they were travelling to another feeding tree when you found them on the porch. You probably noticed that they rear up at the front if disturbed, at the same time exuding mustard-coloured, eucalyptus-smelling liquid from their mouths. Some people find them revolting, though they are harmless to us, but not to small gum trees.

