Magistrate crafts sentence to help young man break roaring drug addiction and life of crime

A magistrate said a young prisoner's apparent intelligence was at odds with the situation he found himself in after putting lives at risk due to a roaring addiction to the drug ice. "There is a mismatch between the view of this intelligent young man, a criminal record which is terrifying and a driving record which has placed the lives of a mother and children at risk," Magistrate Mark Stratmann said. IN OTHER NEWS: The 21-year-old offender Dylan Scutcheon wrote an 'articulate' letter that was read to the court on Thursday, conveying his plans to undergo training and form a new career path, while looking after his child and partner. Mr Stratmann said Scutcheon was hitting a point in his life where he could re-enter the community in a positive environment and turn his life around. He has not yet met his first child who was born while he was in prison and could live with his child and partner in a stable, drug-free environment away from undesirable associates in Ballarat. "This is a punctuation mark in your clients' life today," Mr Stratmann said. "The sentencing must allow severance with associations with like types of people who are going to drag him into criminal behavior." Scutcheon was arrested and charged for the theft of two cars, entering a Golden Point garage and smashing a car inside, stealing wine from a restaurant delivery van, driving dangerously and causing a collision. He pleaded guilty to the string of charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week. The court heard he drove dangerously on Scott Parade on October 4. Scutcheon crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with another car, sending it out of control with the driver and children aged three and 17-months inside. He was arrested shortly afterwards when he fled from the scene and stolen items, homemade mace and a boxcutter were found in his car. Defence barrister Amanda Hurst said Scutcheon was becoming institutionalised and jail had become a way of life. "We need to strike while the iron is hot. He was in custody when child was born. He is very motivated to meet child and provide care for her and his partner," she said. "He is good at supporting and caring for people. He now has to come to a point where he knows he can give up drugs. He has good support from his parents. "It is a very important day for this young man." Scutcheon was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment with an 18-month community corrections order to commence upon his release. He will be required to undergo supervision, assessment and treatment for drug abuse, offending behaviour programs and judicial monitoring. Scutcheon's licence was cancelled for 12 months and he was fined $1550. He has already served 186 days of pre-sentence detention. "I have given your case a lot of thought. In my view this is an appropriate sentence balancing your stage of life and your priors," Mr Stratmann said. "I want to say something I don't often say to people. You seem to be presenting today as a young man who has a plan. You have a future ahead of you. "I want you to get out of custody, engage with your corrections order and continue the role of parent with your partner." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/9bd0694e-2a6d-4d41-b6b0-93f31d8fb3b6.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg