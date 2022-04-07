news, latest-news,

Melton has become the second club to withdraw its side from the Ballarat Football Netball League's A Grade competition due to low player numbers. The Bloods join Sunbury in not fielding a team in the top division this year. Melton had a difficult 2021 under coach Ros Baker finishing eight with a 4-6 record. The Bloods will compete in B Grade, D Grade and E Grade. The club will also not field under-19 and C Grade sides. Melton and Sunbury's withdrawals means at least three A Grade teams will have a bye each weekend. Flag hopefuls North Ballarat, Melton South and East Point will now all start their seasons on April 23. The league will also move to a match-ratio ladder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/f2880a28-96ad-433e-9899-40263120775e.jpg/r82_967_1655_1856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg