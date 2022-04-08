'The height of family violence': man takes gun to ex-partner's house and threatens to 'kill them all'

news, latest-news,

A drug affected man took a gun to his ex-partner's property and told her neighbour 'they are all going to die tonight', a court has heard. The man, who was on bail to live at an address in Gordon, had been in an 11-year relationship with the woman and they had two young children together. The Courier cannot name him to protect the identity of the victim. The 29-year-old went to his ex-partner's Maddingley property on with a gun on February 18, 2021, and knocked on the neighbour's door when he realised she was not home. He asked the neighbour to drive him to Ballarat, but she refused. "I am done with all of them. I am going to kill them tonight, you watch it is all going to happen," he told the neighbour. The neighbour called the man's ex-partner to let her know about the threats and then called police. Police arrested the man in Maddingley. They did not find the shotgun he had been holding but the man gave officers a slug gun that was in the bedroom of his ex-partner's house. Crown prosecutor Trevor Wallwork said the man made calls from custody to his partner, in breach of a no-contact family violence intervention order, and they discussed keeping the shotgun hidden from police. The pair described the shotgun as the 'thing' during their conversation, but the prosecution alleges these discussions were relating to the gun. Later discussions were had between them about the gun being sold. The man made requests for his ex-partner to persuade her neighbour to change her statement to police and threatened that he would release a drunken photo of her to her boss if she did not. He was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. The man pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the woman's car, making a threat to kill, prohibited person possessing two firearms, persistently contravening an intervention order and breaching bail. He faced the County Court of Victoria via video link from custody on Thursday. Defence barrister Simon Kenny said the man and woman were no longer separated and their third child had since been born. The court heard the woman was now also in prison and appeared at the court via video link to support him. Mr Kenny said both had methampetamine addiction problems at the time of the offending. Judge Trevor Wraight said it was the height of family violence. "He says he is going to kill them all, he has a gun, it seems like the neighbour was under a fair deal of pressure to give him a lift somewhere. It would have been terrifying for her hearing that anger," he said. "The fact he does this as a result of his drug use and has underlying anger... it makes him a dangerous man. "It is a ticking time bomb with someone like this who is dabbling with the same drug that has got him into trouble in the past and he still has the same anger issues. It is not unsurprising this has occurred." Mr Kenny said the man was motivated to get back to work as soon as he could and to look after his children. "He has every reason to rehabilitate himself and a very great deal to lose if he doesn't," he said. The man will be assessed for a community corrections order and will return to court for sentencing on Tuesday. He has served more than 410 days of pre-sentence detention. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/34171d2d-2144-40a6-b941-6b9bca7dd14c.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg