Some public places across Ballarat have been identified as locations women and gender diverse people feel most unsafe. Revealing statistics have been uncovered in the 2021 YourGround study, which Ballarat was a part of, and analysed equity, access and use of public spaces during the periodic COVID-19 lockdowns in Victoria. The YourGround map shows women and gender diverse people feel most unsafe at locations including Nerrina Wetland, Wallaby Track, Little Bridge Street, the Bridge Mall, Camp Street and the Eastwood Street supermarket car park. On the interactive map, a Ballarat female, aged between 30 and 34, marked the Eastwood Street supermarket car park as unsafe, "especially at night if I have to go to the shops and pick up a few things," she says. "The car park is full of groups in parked cars, yelling, screaming, fighting. Very close to the police station but never see police patrolling." Another female, aged between 25 and 29 says her stress levels were high along the Wallaby Track between Hill and Prest streets, Mount Pleasant. "I used to walk my dog in this area. I have had bad experiences with people letting their dogs off leash and being attacked by dogs that don't respond to commands. I've also found during the afternoon in full sunlight with others in the area exercising feeling very unsafe when being face to face with a man masturbating in an open area of the creek," the female wrote. A female aged between 35 to 39 says night shift nurses are frightened in the hospital precinct. The state-wide project, led by Monash University XYX Lab and Crowdspot, found that for girls and gender diverse people under age 20, the most significant reason for feeling unsafe was sexual harassment, with this reported by 42 per cent of respondents. IN OTHER NEWS Another study released on Thursday shows young women and girls' perceptions of safety and harassment in public places have plummeted as residents emerge from lockdowns. The Plan International Australia survey shows one in five Australian women aged 18 to 24 said they felt less safe being alone at night in public places than before COVID-19. Just five per cent of those surveyed said they felt more safe, while for young women with a disability, almost one in three said they felt less safe. The survey, conducted through YouGov and sampled almost 500 young women across Australia, was released during International Anti-Street Harassment week. Plan International Australia spoke to young women and gender diverse people, who said the pandemic and rolling lockdowns had led to fewer bystanders on the streets to help or intervene in street harassment which had left them feeling more isolated and heightened their anxiety. Plan International Australia CEO Susanne Legena said she was distressed by the findings but sadly not surprised. "From leering, flashing, catcalls and sexist slurs to groping, stalking, assault and rape - the reality is that the overwhelming majority of women and gender diverse people will face gender-based street harassment in their lives. We must ensure that all girls and young women are free, safe and equal," Ms Legena said. "All of these findings prove that as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the world is still off track when it comes to gender equality and the safety of women and girls. It also confirms that 'getting back to normal' is simply not ambitious enough, given that the 'normal' that prevailed before COVID-19 was failing to deliver." Plan International Australia is leading a campaign to empower people to combat sexual harassment in public spaces and be better bystanders. To view the interactive MyGround map, go to https://www.yourground.org/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

