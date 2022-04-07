news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat

Here is a fantastic opportunity to make a roaring entry into Ballarat's booming restaurant industry. This fully licensed and modern bar/cafe/restaurant business in the heart of the city is up for grabs. Currently trading five days per week, the two-storied premises generated a staggering turnover pre-COVID and is making a very strong come back today. This exceptional opportunity is ideal for an investor or someone looking for a very stable business with great returns. Complete with fully trained and qualified staff, a hospitality-driven individual or couple can easily leverage the huge goodwill of the business and increase its trading days to improve the returns. The beautifully decorated building is located in the super busy and historic Humffray Hill precinct. Positioned close to various motels and professional firms, the café/restaurant is close to many landmarks, which also brings walk-ins to the venue. The ground floor comprises a bar, dining area, a fully loaded commercial kitchen and walk-in cool room. The first floor has seven rooms and is currently unused. The sale includes all equipment, fixtures, modern furniture, cool room and fully trained staff. With massive growth potential and healthy profits, this is a brilliant opportunity for food entrepreneurs to seize an existing thriving business, which is all set to grow further. Offering the advantage of owning a historically very popular and centrally located business, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity. The new owners will be granted a brand new 5x5x5 year lease. Contact the agency to arrange an inspection.

