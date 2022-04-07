'Team Talk' returns as BFL and CHFL teams are released ahead of round 1

news, latest-news,

Week one of the 2022 Ballarat and Central Highlands Football leagues is only days away. Clubs are putting the final touches on their teams to be ready for the big day on Saturday. The Courier's popular 'Team Talk' returns tonight, with our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut and chatting all things BFNL and CHFL. Team lineups will also be released, so be sure to visit thecourier.com.au later to find out who will be taking to the field for round one. It's been a big few weeks for teams across both leagues, you can read all about each team here. Don't forget, The Courier is also livestreaming Central Highlands League matches this year, exclusive to our subscribers. You can find out more here. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/54a404bf-1ddf-41f3-9789-780711ac73e8.jpg/r0_449_4612_3055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg