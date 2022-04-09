news, latest-news,

Welcome to The Courier's livestream of the 2022 Central Highlands Football League round one clash between Dunnstown and Buninyong. The match at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve gets underway at 2.30pm. It's a pleasant day around the grounds to kick off the 2022 season, which is hoped to be the first without any COVID interruptions in a couple of years. The Courier's live coverage will begin shortly before the first bounce, Central Highlands footy expert David Brehaut will be leading the coverage. While you wait, check out the return of Team Talk, where our experts talk all things footy. You can also read our CHFL team previews below:

