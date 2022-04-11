news, latest-news,

Welcome to The Courier's replay of the livestream of the 2022 Central Highlands Football League round one clash between Dunnstown and Buninyong. It was a pleasant day around the grounds to kick off the 2022 season, which is hoped to be the first without any COVID interruptions in a couple of years. The Courier will be live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level. The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au It was an intriguing opening round of of the CHFL - you can read our full wrap of the round here. And in terms of video, don't forget to watch our weekly video wrap from all the weekend's action in the CHFL, CHNL and BFNL.

