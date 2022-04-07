news, latest-news, House of the Week, Ballarat property, Lake Wendouree property

Beyond the refinement of a fully landscaped garden, this individual beauty has been tastefully renovated to take advantage of the premium Lake Wendouree views. Sitting on the north side of the lake, this position provides excellent connection with shops, Ballarat Grammar, restaurants, medical facilities, the railway station, hospitals and the CBD. Boasting the most prestigious address in town, this British Domestic Revival home is bursting with character and impressive hallmarks including leadlight windows, custom carved and marble fireplaces, chandeliers, timber floors, classic ceiling medallions, decorated hand painted walls, domed ceilings, and a Juliet balcony off the dedicated second-level study. Set on a 740 square metre allotment, the four bedroom, two bathroom property has been sympathetically renovated in keeping with the original home, with three living zones and two luxurious fully tiled bathrooms. This family home flaunts the perfect blend of sophistication and an easy-care lifestyle, with a spectacular granite benchtop kitchen with walk-in pantry, and a timeless piece of luxury with a signed double oven and cooker by French chef Paul Bocuse. This most celebrated chef was known for his high quality and innovative approach to post-war cuisine. Warmed with combustion heating, four open fireplaces, central heating and a split system, this solid property also benefits from a north-facing second living area with panoramic windows to the fernery garden to the rear, plus floor-to-ceiling windows and doors for optimal views across Lake Wendouree. The main bathroom features a stunning freestanding rolled edged bath with Herbeau French tapware, marble vanity and in-built mirrored storage. A fabulous size laundry is perfectly designed just off the kitchen with handsome storage throughout including a 4.7 x 3.9 metre attic accessible via bedroom three. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details. A fully concreted curved driveway leads to a single lock-up garage with two separate storage spaces and enough room for alfresco living or further undercover parking if required. Take the children across to the Durham Point playgrounds on the lake's foreshore, pound the Steve Moneghetti track morning or night and wander to the Central Wendouree Bowling Club or squash centre for additional activities - it's all within walking distance. The breathtaking gardens deserve the highest applause, with lush, verdant and interesting forms, creating a home with style, sophistication and of course, the ultimate position. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information or to book your own inspection.

