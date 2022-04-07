Excitement builds for football and netball's return | Team Talk

news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football netball league seasons are only days away. The Courier is your one-stop shop for all the selected football teams, analysis and stories you won't get anywhere else. Our footy experts David Brehaut and Matt Currill break down the big selections new every Thursday night in Team Talk. Watch the first episode below. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

