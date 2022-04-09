comment,

Ballarat, our once "City Beautiful", has done it once again with an outstanding Autumn presentation of our beautiful parks and gardens. Thousands of visitors, along with local residents, are enjoying the beauty of our great city at this time. Congratulations and thanks to those involved in Clean Up Australia, (Ballarat), Col Palmer and team cleaning up the Yarrowee, Rotary Club of Ballarat South cleaning up around Victoria Park and other great working parties picking up rubbish around Ballarat. Sadly however, our community is being let down by a handful of disrespecting citizens who are hell bent on destroying the character of out environs with their ever expanding displays of graffiti and so called tagging. Almost every available blank wall or fence is being targeted, along with hundreds of street signs and mail boxes, throughout the municipality. The latest target is the wall under the overpass in Ring Road, Wendouree. The railway line between Ballarat and Wendouree stations is an absolute disgrace. The question should be asked, "Just who is responsible for the clean up and removal of the graffiti"? The Mayor, along with a representative of VLine or VicTrack may be a good starting point to lead the charge. Maybe Ballarat should follow Bowen and The Whitsundays' in Queensland. They have completely banned graffiti and have encouraged local artists to paint various scenes and portraits on blank walls and fences. (worth thinking about!!) Now to another rubbish problem building up in the developing parts of our city. The surrounds of new home building sites are fast becoming a great embarrassment with polystyrene, plastic waste and other building waste being blown all around our roads and streets. The southern end of Dysons Drive, Carngham Road and Cuthberts Road are good examples of this problem. Ballarat, our once "City Beautiful" deserves a darned good spruce up with the hope of regaining our "City Beautiful" status. (Parks and Gardens exempted.) Paul Jenkins, Alfredton WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. In recent times, there has been quite a lot discussed and debated in relation to a decision that proposes the installation of some 225 light poles around Lake Wendouree - including whether or not Wadawurrung Traditional Owners support that decision. As the CEO of the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (WTOAC), I can confirm that the process by the City of Ballarat of obtaining approval for a Cultural Heritage Management Plan was completed. However, I believe the public would appreciate knowing that such approval only went so far as agreeing to the general concept of lighting the Steve Moneghetti Track. At this stage, WTOAC has had no say over the style, materials or detailed design of the actual project. If there is a desire to respectfully engage about such, then I'm sure that Wadawurrung Traditional Owners would be quite open to that. Paul Davis, CEO, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/97cf6efd-e5a1-4e62-9bce-63fd4d5fc0a1.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg