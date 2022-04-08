news, latest-news,

Australia's best under-18 basketballers hit the court in Ballarat on Sunday. The Australian Under-18 Basketball Championships will be contested over eight days in conjunction with the Kevin Coombs Cup, which is Australia's premier junior wheelchair basketball championship. Some 30 teams from every state and territory will feature in an opening ceremony at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday, with games to begin on Sunday and run until Easter Day on Sunday, April 17. Ballarat was originally scheduled to be the venue for the tournament in 2020, but COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Basketball Ballarat chief executive officer Nev Ivey said it was exciting to be hosting the event in Ballarat for the first time since 2015. "We have a history of delivering great events for basketball and the Ballarat region." Ivey said the delay in getting the championships meant that stage two at the new Ballarat Sports Evenets Centre had been completed and the stadium was fully bready for major events. Ballarat city councillor Peter Eddy said it was fantastic to have great sporting facilities up to the standard of hosting national events. "We are thrilled to see the Selkirk Stadium being used for this national event, to showcase some of the best young basketballers in Australia," he said. "With teams, support staff and families coming to us from across Australia, it is an excellent opportunity to highlight what Ballarat has to offer, not just in a sporting sense, but also our tourism and hospitality offerings," he said. Basketball Australia's competition manager Sarah Monck said Basketball Australia was looking forward to kicking off its Australian junior championships calendar in Ballarat. She said this event will give more than 450 athletes the chance to get back on the court at the highest level. "With the athletes and 150 support staff in Ballarat, this is a great opportunity for Basketball Ballarat to showcase Selkirk Stadium," Monck said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/b2a590d0-31a8-4066-8af2-844c5d7f4496.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg