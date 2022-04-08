news, latest-news,

Football works in funny ways. Nearly two decades ago, a fresh-faced Daniel Velden made his Bacchus Marsh senior debut against Ballarat. "It was an absolutely massive difference from under-16's and under-18's football. It felt like that ball was just going under my head all the time," he joked. On Saturday, the Cobras stalwart will take to the field against the same opponent for his 300th senior game - a record for the club and what is believed to be a first in the Ballarat Football Netball League. "It's not something I ever thought I'd get anywhere near, to be honest," Velden said. "To be perfectly honest, I'm worried about the four points. From my point of view, it's a nice personal thing, but you don't get into sport for the accolades. Particularly playing in the backline I do. But it's a good day for the club. "I started at (Bacchus Marsh) as a kid and they've churned me out a man. The football club is a family, it's always been that way. Even when we were getting pumped by 100-plus points or when I had to stand on Dan Jordan and watch as he sent a nice few sausages over the top of my head. "It's a family and I've made lifelong friends." Velden was a member of the Cobras' 2016 premiership side, tasting ultimate success in what was his 244th game. The last time Bacchus Marsh had contested a finals series was in 2001. "Obviously, the 2016 premiership is the main highlight," Velden said. "The rest of the highlights are really just down to being at the club, playing with lifelong friends and the relationships I've built." Velden finished 2021 stranded on 299 games, with COVID ruining the season and the Cobras' celebrations. The backman said he was still enjoying being around the club. "It's been really good and now as a 37-year-old with two kids the time I spend at the club is pretty precious because you're devoting time away from your family and stuff like that," Velden said. "But, for me, it's a great outlet really." Velden and Bacchus Marsh welcome Ballarat, looking to overcome the heartbreaking finish to last season. The Cobras slipped out of the top six on percentage after a final-round loss.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/30ebe1fe-7e5a-4883-89a3-42c74c782591.jpg/r5_0_2134_1203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg