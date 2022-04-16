Winter Sounds music series coming to Daylesford region in July

news, latest-news,

"Extraordinary artists in extraordinary places" await music lovers in Daylesford and surrounds when the inaugural Winter Sounds music series finally gets underway in July. It's the third time that director David Frazer has tried to get the first notes of the festival played, having been forced to cancel the 2021 event the day before it was scheduled to begin, and putting it on hold in 2020. Drawn to the area by the historic buildings and heritage venues, his goal is to have top Australian artists perform at unique locations including old churches and goldrush-era halls and to light the building facades to bring a new face to the well-known landmarks. Mr Frazer, who produces the award-winning Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca, said Winter Sounds had been ready to open last July but a lockdown called the night before scuppered the plans. "Last year we were shut down because there were six cases and they put us in to lockdown the night before it was due to open, and then in January this year on a day we hit 55,000 cases a day in Melbourne I was coordinating beer deliveries for the Riverboats Festival thinking how were they going to allow us to proceed but they did. "We have come a very long way in less than 12 months. "I think the whole industry too there's a bit of a spring in everyone's step again with a lot of events being announced and being seen through to completion." It's not just Mr Frazer who has the vision for the festival but the artists and music lovers as well. Every single artist booked to play last year has returned for the same gigs in the same venues this year, and 70 per cent of ticket holders from last year transferred their bookings to the 2023 event. With no capacity restrictions in venues, unlike the caps they were working under last year, there are more tickets now on sale for the intimate gigs. "Daylesford and the Hepburn region is truly unique in terms of every country lane you go down in Daylesford, Trentham, Glenlyon, Bullarto there's another incredible old historic building whether it's a goldrush-era town hall, an art deco theatre or a mechanics institute," he said. "Over the past decade through the Riverboats Music Festival we have worked with some of the most amazing artists in the country and I thought it would be incredible to see some of those artists in fascinating, beautiful historic spaces that are lit up in a theatrical way with beautiful lights." Kicking off the festival on Friday July 15 will be award-winning soul band Emma Donovan & The Putbacks and support from Fenn Wilson at the Daylesford Uniting Church. Mr Frazer spied the church when he was driving around the region looking for potential venues. "There was a mobile number of the minister on a sign on the door and gave Reverend Jenny a call to explain what I was doing and and she said she would love it. "It's a church build to hold 400 parishioners but now congregations are tiny so anything bringing community back to these heritage buildings is welcome," he said. On July 16, rockers Cash Savage & The Last Drinks will play a matinee performance at the 100-year-old Bullarto Village Hall with support from The Peep Tempel's Blake Scott; while Saturday evening will see internationally celebrated bluesman C.W. Stoneking on the Daylesford Town Hall stage supported by Harmony Byrne. On Sunday, Melbourne alt-country legends The Luke Sinclair Set will perform a brunch-time gig at the 1890-built Glenlyon Town Hall supporting country star Freya Josephine Hollick, and Winter Sounds will culminate with an afternoon performance by soul-jazz ensemble Jazz Party at the Palais Hepburn Theatre. "Visiting Daylesford during winter is one of the great Australian pilgrimages, and it really is the best time of the year to enjoy this magical part of regional Victoria," Mr Frazer said. IN OTHER NEWS "Winter Sounds will bring some of Australia's best-loved performers to Daylesford and surrounding hills while drawing attention to some of the region's most beautiful and sometimes forgotten heritage buildings. With this unique combination of talent and atmosphere, we're hoping to deliver a really special set of experiences for our audiences." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/433aab44-30c8-450b-bc61-3f3a337abc68.jpg/r0_315_4416_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg