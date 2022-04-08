news, latest-news,

A third car has been set on fire in bushland around Ballarat this week, with emergency crews attending a fire in Mount Clear overnight. According to the CFA, crews responded to a fire at Tinworth Avenue in Mount Clear about 12.26am, with support from Fire Rescue Victoria. The fire was quickly brought under control. READ MORE: Second car fire in two days in Ballarat spreads to nearby parklands It's not confirmed if the fire was suspicious, or if the car was stolen - Victoria Police have been contacted for further information. Earlier this week, a car fire on Bennett Street in Canadian on Monday morning around 7.15am spread to nearby Woowookarung Regional Park, with both fires put out by authorities shortly after. The event was the second car fire in two days in Ballarat with police and fire brigade attending to a car fire in Mount Helen at around 2am Sunday morning. Police have confirmed the Mount Helen vehicle was stolen. MORE TO COME

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/663ef30e-9db2-4929-8ecd-19a0a51dc3a4.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg