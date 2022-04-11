Teen arrested and charged over alleged Mount Pleasant pursuit

news, latest-news,

An 18-year-old who allegedly stole and crashed a Mercedes Benz while fleeing from police in Mount Pleasant received bail, but will remain in remand for other matters. Jordan Heffernan faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from custody on Friday, charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and handling stolen goods, all of which while on bail. According to the police summary, Heffernan and a 13-year-old co-accused were allegedly seen on CCTV breaking into a vehicle in a private garage in Melbourne, stealing keys to the Mercedes on the night of March 13 this year. IN OTHER NEWS: Police in Ballarat then spotted the Mercedes driving around Mount Pleasant about 3.45am, and attempted to intercept - the car allegedly accelerated away on Humffray Street South, before the driver lost control on a dirt road. Police allege two people tried to flee from the vehicle, and both were quickly apprehended, with the alleged passenger identifying Heffernan as the driver. He gave a no comment interview to police, who noted his extensive prior criminal history, including for an alleged armed robbery in January. Heffernan's defence lawyer, Patrick Crowle, told the court his client had spent 24 days in custody, exacerbated by his youth, his diagnosis of an intellectual disability, and it being his first time in adult custody. Mr Crowle said Heffernan could live with his grandfather in Redan, who gave evidence he would provide supervision and report any bail breaches to police. He also stated Heffernan had been assessed as suitable for a Youth Justice supervised bail program. "He's more vulnerable on remand than an individual without that (intellectual disability) diagnosis," Mr Crowle said. "He's vulnerable in custody taking into account his age, slight appearance, and certainly his immaturity in that regard as well." Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said even with the "wraparound" support program, he could not support Heffernan being bailed. "As much as the vulnerability needs to be taken into account, the intellectual disability... (it's) clear (he had) to have the cognitive ability at 3.45am, in a stolen car, to evade police, run off the road, then when it did, get out of the car and run, he knew what he was doing and he was aware," he told the court. "The (bail) address is suitable, that's conceded, certainly he has support of his grandfather, but the prosecution submit that ... his grandfather can't control him, he couldn't control him as a child, where he's been for his entire criminal career, including multiple times he's been on bail, for indictable offences while on bail, he's on double figures." Magistrate Mark Stratmann said there were exceptional circumstances in the case, and any risk to the public could be mitigated with strict bail conditions. "You've only just got over the line with this application today, if you breach any of these bail conditions on release from the other matter, I'll have you brought back before me, no other magistrate," he warned Heffernan. However, Heffernan will not be released from custody, with other matters to be heard in the committal stream. Heffernan will reappear for a separate bail application next week.

