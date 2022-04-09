community,

SONOGRAPHER Randhir Sewgolam admits he is a little nervous. Mr Sewgolam has just entered Ballarat's biggest, most glamour dance competition and will lead his boss in a Viennese waltz. Dancing With Our Stars launched a new program on Friday, back bigger than before with a new stage and new stars to raise money for The Ballarat Foundation. Sovereign Radiology co-principal Alicia Wang Sheludko is one of two returning stars from last year's gala event - the other is The Courier journalist Rochelle Kirkham - to partner new stars. Mr Sewoglam said this was brilliant because Dr Wang Sheludko was so bubbly and had already helped try to put him at ease in letting him know there would be lots of support through his lessons. He could hardly wait to get training. "I didn't previously know much about The Ballarat Foundation until Alicia was dancing. Looking at what Alicia did, I think it's a good cause and I should be involved," Mr Sewoglam said. "...We want to be part of the community that supports us. The Ballarat Foundation and their concepts really fit that." The Dance Studio's Shelley Ross could hardly wait to get started with a whole new set of stars in learning to dance. This year's line-up once again features a wide range in ages and abilities, which Ms Ross said was a big part of the fun. "They're all so different and that's great," Ms Ross said. "All the people who have ever put themselves up for this are such lovely people. They all want to dance well on the night, so they all put themselves right into it." Ms Ross said it was fantastic to welcome Dr Wang Sheludko and Ms Kirkham back into the Dancing With Our Stars stable after both, "with so much talent", kept up dance lessons at The Dance Studio after last year's competition. She was confident they would make great partners for a new challenge on the dance floor. Ms Kirkham won the judges' award last year with partner Rob Powell. IN OTHER NEWS The Ballarat Foundation is again aiming to raise $100,000 from the event with stars already taking on ambassadorial and fundraising roles to drive this. After a pandemic-restricted gala event at Civic Hall last year, Dancing With Our Stars will move to The Mercure for a bigger, glitzier showcase in June. The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales, in launching the event on Friday morning, said it was great to once again be partnering with Ms Ross and The Dance Studio, the "spiritual home" of Dancing With Our Stars. "This event is important every year from a community point of view, from a funding point of view and an impactful point of view in terms of the foundation's work in housing security, food insecurity and youth success," Mr Eales said. "We're hoping to raise $100,000 in the Ballarat community for helping us to achieve these wonderful goals." Star contestants have already begun fundraising efforts ahead of their dance lessons, which are set to start this week. Dancing With Our Stars will be a black tie gala event at The Mercure, Ballarat on June 25. For more, visit: ballaratfoundation.org.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

