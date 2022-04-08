news, latest-news,

A RARE chance to step back in time has been drawing history buffs and vintage fans to a special Golden Point property that has opened its doors ahead of auction. Preserved in Victorian style, the Grant Street cottage has only had two owners since it was built in the early 1900s. Buxton sales consultant Andreana Doodt, who has been preparing the property for auction on Saturday morning, said the house was originally built as a show home for the time after the land was acquired in 1905. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE HOME BELOW "This really showcases to Ballarat now a home we have in our own backyard behind closed doors," Ms Doodt said. "It's articulated and grand inside as it would have been when first built. "This would have shown Ballaratians what homes they could have built in the day. The property, at 110 Grant Street, has attracted plenty of interest to showings. Ms Doodt estimated about half those looking were just keen to see inside and the other half were prospective buyers. IN OTHER NEWS While the outside of the cottage needs a little preservation love, inside is decorated as a Victoria house might have looked with some modern trimmings, such as central heating, a dishwasher and a large electric oven with gas hotplates. Ms Doodt said the large house block, of 1248 square metres, could allow for a sub-division but most prospective buyers she had met were keen to continuing preserving this vintage treasure for Ballarat. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/15fe0bdf-c1a1-4822-addf-7c81894b9c3d.jpg/r0_107_2100_1293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg