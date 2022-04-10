news, latest-news,

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of lives lost on record for the month of March. There were 18 lives lost on the state's roads last month, down from 25 in March 2021, but police say even one life lost is still one too many. The 10-year average for lives lost in March is 23.4. There were no fatalities in the Ballarat region last month and there have been four fatalities to date this year. During the same period in 2021, from the start of January to the end of March, there were five fatalities in the Ballarat area. Victoria Police launched 'operation engage', including in Ballarat, to drive down road trauma during March, which typically experiences the highest number of fatalities on average. IN OTHER NEWS Police targeted motorists in high-risk locations across the state, with 1175 offences detected with more than 25 per cent for speeding. There were 72 motorists nabbed for alcohol and drug related offences, with police conducting 11,029 tests throughout the month. Police caught 64 disqualified/unlicenced drivers, detected 122 unregistered vehicles, issued 89 mobile phone infringements and fined 37 people for not wearing a seatbelt. 'Operation engage' ran in conjunction with 'operation arid', a four-day statewide road policing initiative that coincided with the Labour Day long weekend in March, with a further 7193 offences detected and 95,174 alcohol and drug tests conducted. Assistant Commissioner road policing Glenn Weir thanked the Victorians who supported police efforts and engaged in sensible driving behaviour last month. "Together we have made a difference in reducing road trauma during a traditionally deadly period," Assistant Commissioner Weir said. Police will be launching another statewide road policing operation next week to coincide with Easter, which will extend into the Anzac Day public holiday the following weekend. There will be a focus on regional travel, with more than 60 per cent of this year's fatalities occurring on rural roads. "The work doesn't stop here. April is one of our busiest months with school holidays and two major long weekends just around the corner, so police will again be out in high numbers to deter and detect risky driving," Assistant Commissioner Weir said. "Now is not the time to be complacent. Enjoy this upcoming period but please, slow down, take regular breaks on long trips and let's ensure we all reach our destinations safely." There have been 70 lives lost to date in Victoria in 2022, six higher than 2021 (64). If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/31096f9f-9809-48ca-9c62-5953e13d84b8.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg