CHFL: a look at round 1 game-by-game

news, latest-news,

A look at each game in Saturday's opening round in the Central Highlands Football League: The Crows and Tigers are at different stages in development. Beaufort is coming off a season in which it had just two wins and is keen to build on as joint coaches Mitch Jenkins and Brendan Howard hope to get a full season under their belts for the first time since being at the helm. The Crows have been able to draft in some experience with North Ballarat premiership players Daniel Jones and Michael Todd. They will be joined by the likes of Bradie Thomas (Avoca), Lachlan Murray (Lexton) and veteran tall Josh McDermott, back after stints at Lake Wendouree and North Ballarat. Damien Day and James Vanderkley will be missing for the home game along with Richard Zelencich. Crows great Jake Garvey (Southern Mallee Giants) and Sean Christopher are departures. Springbank was in the thick of the action in 2021, finishing sixth - giving new coach Andrew Challis plenty to work with. The Tigers' big loss is veteran forward Bill Driscoll, who has returned to Navarre after a distinguished career at Wallace. Sean McKenzie has also moved on. Springbank has picked some developing youngsters including Harry Twaits and Aidan Rieniets (Redan), and Pat Glanford (Ballarat), Leading goalkicker Zak Bozanich is unavailable for the first round, but will return after the Easter break to a side which Challis is delighted has had a high retention rate. SELECTION: Springbank One of the matches of the round. While Bungaree finished just outside the top eight, there was every possibility with a full roster of games it might have forced its way into the finals. Newcomers to face the Grasshoppers will include East Point duo Lachie Thornton and Ben Dodd, Tom Cain (Torquay) and Jesse Sardo (SMW Rovers). New ruckman Jaykeb Lench (East Point) will have to wait until the Easter break to play. The Demons' losses include Bailey Veale, Will Lovett, Ryan Bell and Alan Batchelor. Rokewood-Corindhap has some early injury concerns with Matt Aikman (ankle) and Sam Carr (knee), but has added Zac Jenkins (Redan), and Max Riding and Ryan Aikman from North Ballarat. Leigh Ryall (retired) and Jordan Gercovich will be missed in defence this. There's still no firm news on the playing future of ex-AFL forward Cam Richardson, but for now he is missing. SELECTION: Rokewood-Corindhap Recruiting has not been easy for Clunes, but they have lured Ballarat Swans pair Jacob Robertson and Brandyn Davidson, and Shaun McCormack as it works to build on a bright start to last season. Disappointing to lose Jack Fenner, Tom Clarke, Mark Paramonov and Conor Hatfield, but there's no shortage of enthusiasm under new coach Luke Davidson. Creswick is coming a fair way back, but coach Dean Romeril is ready for the challenge. James Anagnostou (Wickliffe-Lake Bolac) is a big in as a presence and for leadership - always valuable assets for teams trying to work their up the ladder. Lleyton Scheele has arrived from Redan, while Jaxon Thomas and Luke Head are other new faces. Unfortunately it will be a testing start to the season, with Romeril saying up to eight players in line for selection have had to be ruled out - most likely including the influential defender Nathan Strugnell, who injured a calf playing basketball. Missing this season will be Joel and Bryce Antonio (Avoca). SELECTION: Clunes Learmonth has kept a relatively low profile the recruiting front, but is more than happy with what it has picked up to complement to lift coach Nick Willox has at his dispersal. Losing the coach's brother Matt or James Pratt was not the easiest, but coming in the door have been leading goalkkicker Damon Folkes (Great Western) and Taylor Hall (Wickliffe-Lake Bolac) as assistants. The Cats know they need to lift, but they are going have to do in what is a transition period. When looking at their line-up for round one, there are numerous big names who have played prominent roles over past four or five seasons not to be seen. SELECTION: Learmonth This is a big way to start a new season. The Bombers were prominent last year, but have sat on their laurels and have recruited strongly to find the extra edge. Harrison Mulcahy (North Ballarat) and Mitchell Arnold (Creswick) will be among recruits making an early appearance, along with Nick Schiemer (Sebastopol), who is stepping up from under-age football. They have farewelled former captain Alex Bomitali, who after 200 games in black and red has retired. Ruckman Anthony Ebery is expected to miss a substantial amount of the season with an arm problem. The Towners some huge steps last year and have added significantly to their list. Pat Britt (Redan) brings a wealth of experience and joins Tom Wardell, Conor Tangey and Kane Dickson(Bacchus Marsh0 as newcomers with Jeremy Learmonth (East Point) and Anthony Caliguiri (Greenvale). There have been a few departures, including Rylan Rattley (retired), Marc Peduto, Tom Botter and Kade Rattley, but the balance looks right. SELECTION: Buninyong There's some hard work ahead for the Bulldogs. Recruits include Sam O'Brien (Moonee Valley) and Luke jones (Huntly) as Jarrad hopes to have his first full season in charge at Victoria Park. Cam Ralph is taking the year off and will be missed. Gordon, one of the powerhouses of last year, looks to have squared the ledger with additions and departures. The experienced Ben Schiltz has arrives from Redan, while Bacchus Marsh brothers Sam and Billy Griffiths are on board as is youngster Riley Raneri from North Ballarat. Veteran key forward Ash Munari has gone back to Carisbrook, Jarrod Evans returned to Camperdown and Scott Nippress moved on. Tye Murphy will miss the start of the season with a foot issue. SELECTION: Gordon The big news for Hepburn in the off-season was the departures of brothers Sam and Nathan Dunstan - the competition's leading goalkicker and a premier ruckman. New coach Mitch Banner was also a big pick up. Banner believes experienced VFL and WAFL ruckman Sean Tighe (Altona) will be a huge asset and that the Burras have the depth to find a range of new avenues to goal. Cooper Bath (Lake Wendouree) will also be a new face lining up on Saturday. This a tough first-up assignment for Ballan, which well into this week has been working on get clearances through in time for the opening round. The Blues have welcomed Shaun Lord, Jordan Madafferi, Anthony Curtis and Matthew Smith-Bye from Melton South, but unfortunately will be missing returnee and new assistant coach Daniel Nielson (Hoppers Crossing) with a finger injury. Coach Tristan Batten says once fit Nielson will rotate between key forward and back roles. Ballan has farewell ruckman Pat Graham (Skipton) and Dylan Wright. SELECTION: Hepburn Coach Clayton Scoble knows patience will again be required in the Saints camp as they work on getting games into a young bracket of players. They didn't get a win last year and this is no easy task against an arch-rival. Youngster Tarun Raven (Lake Wendouree) has arrived to join his brother Kynan, last year's club best and fairest. With the need for all hands on deck, Carngham-Linton will miss the experience of veteran Mitch Giddings (Achilles tendon) first up. Departures include Brodie Doolan, Tim Clarke and Matthew Lange. Skipton is being widely touted as being a major player in the premiership this season. The Emus have bolstered their list with Kane White and Tim Hughes from Bacchus Marsh, Jack McClure (East Point), Sam Romeril (Modewarre), Noah Steenhuis (Newcomb) and a returning Pat Graham (Ballan), but disappointingly McClure and Romeril will miss Saturday's season opener with broken hands. SELECTION: Skipton

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/67e2a608-d227-4d48-9a4e-8d223c131ee3.JPG/r5_0_3085_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg