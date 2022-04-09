news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat continues to advocate for a new regional animal facility in Ballarat. The council listed a new animal shelter, at a cost of $11.5 million, as a tier two project ahead of the federal and state elections this year. It is proposed the new facility would be built at a council-owned space at Mitchell Park. City of Ballarat Chief Executive Officer Evan King said the council had been talking to federal and state governments, including opposition and independent parties, to support this infrastructure. "We are advocating for a new purpose-built facility to meet the needs of Ballarat and the broader region," Mr King said. "A new, fully compliant regional animal facility will enhance the quality of life and standard of care delivered to the thousands of stray, lost, abandoned or abused animals from around the region that pass through the City of Ballarat's animal shelter each year." The council has already committed $200,000 for scoping and design works to get the project shovel-ready and attract government funding. The new facility would service the needs of six neighbouring shires in Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, Ararat, Central Goldfields and Hindmarsh. This year, there have already been hundreds of animals through the current animal shelter, which operates out of a repurposed abattoir building in Alfredton. Since January 2022 the Ballarat Animal Shelter has had 73 animals surrendered. This includes 31 cats, 30 dogs, 2 guinea pigs, 2 rabbits, 7 chickens and even one goat. There have been about 800 animals come through the shelter since January 2022. This includes the surrenders, strays and impounded animals. Between August 2020 and August 2021, the Ballarat Animal Shelter housed 2136 animals, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, birds, fowls and rabbits. The shelter is currently not at its 60 dog capacity, with less than 15 dogs being accommodated. IN OTHER NEWS Mr King said the most common reason for animals to be surrendered to the shelter was people moving and they were unable to take the animal with them. Since January 2022, the shelter has had 11 animals medically euthanised as a result of the animals suffering from poor health or classified as highly aggressive to other animals or humans. The council first began campaigning for government funding support for a new regional animal facility ahead of the 2018 Victorian election. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

