news, latest-news,

After spending most of his life in Federation University's art studios as a student and teacher, Ballarat ceramicist Pete Pilven has said farewell. Pilven started as an art student at the university's SMB campus in 1975 and, after travelling throughout Australia, he became a sessional lecturer in 1982. Now after 40 years of teaching more than 1500 visual arts students, Pilven has left the university's art school - a place he refers to as his spiritual home. "It was with mixed emotions that I left. I loved the teaching and many people became friends. I have taught over 1500 students. I was inundated from people I taught in the 1990s when my retirement was announced on social media," Pilven said. "A lot of the people I taught became teachers and became artists in their own right too which is very rewarding. I have met some really good friends and staff too. Staff who taught me, I still see in Ballarat and I consider them best friends." Throughout his career teaching visual arts under the university's numerous name changes, Pilven taught students drawing, art history, geology, chemistry and ceramics. He has taught at the Mount Helen, Camp Street and SMB campuses and feels most at home at the SMB campus, especially with its fascinating history as the former Ballarat Gaol. He said he left the university with a sense of pride with the many initiatives he instigated when he was the school of arts program coordinator and lecturer. "I feel I have left something of benefit in the hope that ceramics and visual arts will survive into the future," Pilven said. He said he has fond memories of taking his students to his Ross Creek property to camp and learn kiln firing on a kiln he had built, going on excursions to Melbourne galleries and collaborating with other galleries and ceramic groups. Pilven became interested in clay when he discovered the natural soil while playing on the Sebastopol mullocks near his childhood home. In October, he will mark 50 years working with clay and he will continue creating ceramic pieces from his home studio. "I always liked making things. I grew up near a mine site and was always making things and doing things with my hands," he said. It is no surprise, then, that Pilven's research interests focus on the pre and post gold mining era of Ballarat and district. IN OTHER NEWS Pilven's expertise includes wheel thrown and hand built ceramics, ceramic sculpture, glaze chemistry and kiln firing. He is heavily influenced by Japanese art, an art form he collaborates with Federation University artist in residence ad good friend Koji Hoashi. Hoashi has been Pilven's friend for more than 30 years and has taken over Pilven's position at the university's school of arts. Pilven has passed on his artistic talent to daughter Ruby Pilven, a Ballarat ceramic artist who creates coloured porcelain ceramics. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/0eacd492-0e3f-4401-bb41-fa476e58f81f.jpg/r2_537_4558_3111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg