news, latest-news,

Following a difficult two years, Ballarat's major attractions are looking forward to welcoming visitors during the school holidays which start on Saturday. Ballarat Bird World co-owner Lisa Sperber said she hoped Ballarat residents and people outside the city would visit the attraction. She said people from Melbourne and surrounding areas, and interstate had recently visited Ballarat Bird World. International travellers visiting family had also been to the park. "Visitors can sit and relax outside on the deck and enjoy the native birds. There is plenty of room for the children to run around," Mrs Sperber said. She said visitors to the 14-hectare park would be able to enjoy the birds, dinosaurs, timber maze, fish feeding and a cafe. The Mount Helen attraction will be open every day between 10am and 5pm during the school holidays. Sovereign Hill is looking forward to welcoming visitors to come and explore their inner artisans with hands-on workshops and craft activities. Sovereign Hill head of external engagement Mark Hemetsberger said the outdoor museum was seeing visitation returning. "It's been a tough couple of years, but right now all signs are positive, and we're really excited to welcome visitors back to Sovereign Hill during the autumn school holidays," Mr Hemetsberger said. "Our autumn school holidays are a great time for visitors to participate in hands-on activities and explore their creativity and discover new ideas." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Hemetsberger said Sovereign Hill staff were excited to welcome visitors onsite for a really busy and event filled autumn. "It's great to see the museum coming back to life with visitors of all ages. Providing an excellent visitor experience is what we do. It's part of the Sovereign Hill DNA," he said. Sovereign Hill is offering a diverse range of activities for all ages during its autumn series. Details: https://autumn.sovereignhill.com.au/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/7ef63bfb-5570-45c1-8cde-acc0145e2fa3.jpg/r0_332_5005_3160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg