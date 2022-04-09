'Unable to attend jobs': the staffing shortage afflicting Ballarat police

news, latest-news, ballarat police shortage, staff shortages, crisis, modelling, survey, recruitment

All stations in the Ballarat and Moorabool police service areas are contending with significant staff shortages, with many frontline officers frequently unable to attend jobs on time or at all, according to a recent survey. The survey of 3000 officers state-wide undertaken by the Victorian Police Association - Policing Priorities Survey 2021 - found that of the 737 sergeants and senior sergeants who responded, nearly two thirds were of the view their staff regularly do not get to jobs. Victorian Police Association chief executive Wayne Gatt said the staffing shortfall was creating problems which, if left unaddressed, would give rise to a triple-0 crisis analogous to that currently experienced in the ambulance sector. "Across the board, we're experiencing real issues at the moment, so we need to make sure these issues are corrected because we're approaching a crisis," he said. IN OTHER NEWS "On our metrics and on metrics established by Victoria Police in conjunction with the Police Association, we know optimal staff levels at all stations in the Ballarat and Moorabool service areas require additional injection of resources - all stations." The survey results also suggest understaffing was hampering police response times to priority one jobs, such as family violence incidents, car accidents and armed robberies. It comes as leaked modelling this week revealed the state would need to recruit another 1500 frontline officers over the next four years to ensure Victoria Police had the requisite capacity to meet demand and keep the community safe. The Staff Allocation Model (SAM) - implemented by the Victorian government in 2016 with a view to providing objective, evidence-based forecasts on the resourcing needs of police - matches police with demand and population growth. Mr Gatt said the modelling backed the findings of the survey. "The modelling is telling us to get ahead of the curve now because in four years' time, we'll be in a much worse position than we are now," he said. Premier Daniel Andrews, however, cast doubt on the accuracy of the modelling in light of the pandemic. "The staff allocation model, as good as it is, was not written with a global pandemic in mind," he said, adding that Victoria boasted the largest police force in Australia. But Mr Gatt said the government was "trying to deflect questions" from the emerging crisis. "The pandemic has little to no relevance to the SAM modelling - it's completely irrelevant," he said. "And it's the same with the claim we're the biggest police force in the country - even if that were accurate, which it isn't, it would be irrelevant because comparisons of that nature are irrelevant." All states and territories in Australia but for Victoria have established mechanisms for reporting response times. Citing this, Mr Gatt emphasised the push for 1500 new recruits was based on modelling established by government in lieu of such mechanisms. "We're not pulling a number out of the sky - this is what the modelling says and the we'd like the government to honour its commitment to the community," he said. A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was in regular discussions with government about "issues of concern and community safety", but that such discussions could not be disclosed due to confidentiality concerns. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/39f1e52c-f87e-45c1-8ab4-cac7e5b03030.JPG/r0_129_4928_2913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg