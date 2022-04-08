news, latest-news,

Pearcedale dog Compliance will continue on the country cups trail after a commanding win in the group 2 $75,000 SJC Concreting Ballarat Cup final on Friday night. Trainer Karen Pitt will now consider pressing on to the Geelong, Bendigo and Warrnambool Cups. "We'll probably target some of those." Compliance put his rivals to the sword from the outset, starting brilliantly from box six to the have race in his keeping a long way from home. Sent out at $7.30, he scored by almost six lengths from 2020 Ballarat Cup winner Yozo Bale ($15.60), with Substantial ($7.40) third. Favourite Hennessey ($2.50) finished seventh. Pitt said while she always had confidence in Compliance, the margin of the win had surprised her. She said getting across to the rail from his wide draw had been important. Pitt said his time of 24.87 seconds for 450m was the first time he had run under 25 seconds. Compliance has now won 10 of 17 starts with the $50,000 first prizemoney taking his earnings to $131,000. His Ballarat track record stands at three wins and a second from four starts. CAPE CLEAR dog Struck Gold continued on his winning way in the $10,500 Autumn Classic Final, 450m. Struck Gold has now won six races on end, giving him eight career victories from 11 starts. He is trained by his owner-breeder Gary Peach and is one of a litter of nine pups, which have all gone on to win. Peach said he did not have special plans for Struck Gold, preferring to simply find races he believed suited the son of Aston Dee Bee and Weeping Lass as he progressed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/e351ba0f-37c7-4836-8968-5e8490213ded.jpg/r2_0_598_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg