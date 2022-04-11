news, latest-news,

Two-year-old Isabella Kovacevic is usually "unstoppable" and loves dancing around the house to Baby Shark. So when she abruptly stopped walking in February last year her parents Manon Edwards and Rhys Kovacevic feared the worst. The Mount Clear toddler had started walking early, when she was just nine months old in December 2020 and completely skipped the crawling stage, so when she stopped walking she was largely immobile. Initially, the only symptom that anything was wrong was the fact she wasn't walking ... and because she was still so young many people dismissed it. "It was really stressful for us because we knew how much she loved walking and she didn't know how to crawl so she was not moving really at all," Ms Edwards said. After a week of Isabella not walking, her parents took her to the doctor who ordered scans and an ultrasound of her legs, but they revealed nothing. A pediatrician then thought Isabella had viral myositis, which can cause muscle pain and weakness following a viral infection, as she had an upper respiratory infection in the weeks before she stopped walking. "That put my mind at ease ... but in March a month after she stopped walking I knew something was not right," Ms Edwards said. "During the last half of the month she was lethargic and just not herself. I knew something was wrong and tried not to play Dr Google but I did and I found stuff about leukemia and other scary stuff. "Then she started having severe pain episodes. She would wake up in the morning, wouldn't even sit straight, she'd just lay on the cot she was so lethargic. Then we would pick her up and she would be in so much pain, just shaking, clutching in to our shoulders." After a particularly bad pain episode the couple decided to drive straight to the Royal Children's Hospital. "You know as a parent something is wrong," she said. Because Isabella was having panadol and neurofen every two hours, when they arrived at the RCH emergency department Isabella presented as clinically fine, and blood tests came back negative. "Because she was having all that neurofen, she wasn't walking and she knew what to do to not hurt herself so they couldn't see how much pain she was in," Ms Edwards said. But she had filmed the pain episodes Isabella was having, and had taken copious notes, and once the doctor had seen the evidence and listened to her parents Isabella was admitted for further tests. "They could have sent us home because clinically she was ok, but the doctor just listened to me, listened to my concerns and admitted her." Isabella spent several days on the Sugar Glider ward during which staff could see the pain she was in, a full-body MRI scan was carried out and neurologists also examined the toddler. "They were not ruling out anything which was a little bit scary at that stage," Ms Edwards said. The doctor who had seen Isabella in the ED also thought it could be discitis - which in Isabella's case would be the best case scenario because it is easily treatable with antibiotics. "When she went in for her MRI they started with the lower part of her back, because the doctor suspected discitis, and her back lit up like a Christmas tree," Ms Edwards said. The cause of Isabella's immobility and intense pain was diagnosed as lumbar discitis spinal osteomyelitis of the L3 and L4 vertebrae - a rare, severe infection of the vertebrae and disc in the lower back. "The two bones and disc in between were severely infected and it didn't show up in blood tests because once it gets in to the bone it doesn't show in the blood," Ms Edwards said. While distressing, the diagnosis came as a relief, although Isabella still had to undergo another general anaesthetic and procedure to have a central venous catheter line put in to her chest so she could go home and continue to receive the intravenous antibiotics she needed to kill off the infection. "We were in there for a week but once the diagnosis came long it all moved quickly so we could get home," Ms Edwards said. It means they could get back to Isabella's big brother Jude, 11, who was in the care of Ms Edwards' mother. The Royal Children's Hospital organised for BHS medical staff to visit Isabella at home, and the RCH infectious diseases continued to do Skype calls twice a week to check in on the family. After four weeks of antibiotics at home, BHS intensive care unit staff removed Isabella's CVC line, and she then had another two weeks of high-dose oral antibiotics. And on Good Friday last year, as the family watched the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal on television, Isabella started walking again. "Now she's back to being unstoppable, running around the house, and she loves to dance to Baby Shark," Ms Edwards said. Although it was a one in 100,000 infection, Isabella has made a full recovery and has no ongoing impacts. Doctors had warned her parents Isabella might have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis that contributed to the initial infection, but testing has ruled that out. IN OTHER NEWS "As soon as she made her recovery she was instantly back to herself. We were lucky we got on to it when we did because if it had gone on any longer it would have been pretty serious ... but she really did struggle in hospital with a lot of poking and prodding and testing." The reassurance of doctors, nurses and volunteers at the hospital helped Isabella, and her parents, cope with treatment. "We are just so thankful to the Royal Children's Hospital," Ms Edwards said. "They don't just look after the kids, they know what we parents are going through and go above and beyond to make sure everyone is ok. There was a volunteer on the ward checking on everyone, making sure they were ok, even asking if my mum at home looking after Jude was ok and needed anything." And she is urging Ballarat to again support the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal this week. Ballarat has raised $3,299,309.25 since they began fundraising for the Appeal in 1963, and raised $88,652.64 last year.

