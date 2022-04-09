news, latest-news,

Finally, the wait is over for the Darley faithful, their rejuvenated side keeping Sebastopol scoreless for the entire first quarter to set the platform for a first win since the end of the 2019 season. Former Fremantle Docker Brett Bewley was industrious on his return to his junior club, bagging two goals to compliment his work in the midfield and mark Dan Jordan's first game in charge with a 10.12 (72) to 9.11 (66) away win. Jordan was full of praise for his side. "It was terrific for our guys to come away with a win. Obviously, it's been three years so it's great learning for them particulary against a good side who were challenging us late," he said. "I thought for us to hold our nerve and stick to our structures late (was great). At one time Sebastopol spent 80 per cent of time in their forward half. "We defended resolutely and we made it really hard around the contest. They held their nerve and they got the points so full credit to the boys." WATCH DARLEY COACH DAN JORDAN SPEAK POST-MATCH: Darley wasn't without its scares, conceding four unanswered goals while managing a lone behind to create a tense final quarter. Michael Powell was the Burra's main attacking threat, but the hosts struggled to enter the forward 50 with the Devils' defensive pillars Shane Page and Matthew Brett standing tall. The Burra also lacked its midfield general, Lachlan Cassidy, who was a late withdrawal. Brett Bewley and Joel Cadman bagged two goals apiece, while six others hit the goalkickers' list. Darley returns home in two weeks time to play Bacchus Marsh. Sebastopol has East Point after the Easter break. Sebastopol 9.12 (66) def by Darley 10.12 (72) Early premiership favourites North Ballarat was made to work for its season-opening win, surging late in a see-sawing affair to record a 28-point victory. The Lions enjoyed early possession, taking an eight-point lead into the first break. From there, the game shifted. The new-look Roosters fired in the second quarter kicking six goals, while the hosts' usual defensive surety returned to keep Sunbury scoreless and have the score 6.9 (57) to 2.5 (23) at half-time. The third quarter ushered Sunbury's time for dominance, the visitors restricting the Roosters to two behinds while going on a six-goal romp of their own. Leigh Brennan was the Lions' leading goalkicker on the day, bagging four, while captain Daniel Toman stood up with three goals. In the end, the Roosters' class prevailed, running riot in a 5.4 (34) to 1.0 (6) final quarter to celebrate an opening-day win. Jamie Quick was the hosts' leading goalkicker, bagging four, closely followed by Thomas Hotchin, who kicked three. North Ballarat 13.16 (93) to 10.5 (65) Bacchus Marsh has rallied for defender Daniel Velden on his record 300th senior game, opening its season with a tense two-point win against Ballarat. It is the first time since 2016 that the Cobras have opened their season with a win. The result also extends the Swans' winless run at Maddingley Park to eight years. See what Ballarat star Josh Gibson had to say about the result below. Bacchus Marsh 11.10 (76) def Ballarat 10.14 (74) Melton has claimed bragging rights again, kicking 21 goals en route to a sixth-straight win against crosstown rivals Melton South. The Bloods were in control all day, restricting the hosts to just 15 points int the first half. Blake Souter was named Melton's best on ground. Melton South 9.6 (60) def by Melton 21.14 (140)

