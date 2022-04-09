coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SATURDAY APRIL 9: NEW CASES: 183 (down from 250 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1239 (up from 1220 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded a slight drop in new COVID cases, with 183 reported on Saturday. The number is down from 250 on Friday, a respite from the recent upward trend in daily infections. Active cases in the city have risen to 1239, compared to 1220 yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | SATURDAY, APRIL 9: NEW CASES: 9610 DEATHS: 7 IN HOSPITAL: 366 ICU: 15 VENTILATOR: 3 COVID-19 boosters are a step closer for 12- to 15-year-olds. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional go-ahead for a Pfizer booster for the age group although final approval by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is still pending. The medical regulator on Friday recommended that 12- to 15-year-olds receive a third shot six months after their first two regardless of which approved vaccine they had received as their primary course. A spokesman for the TGA said its review of overseas vaccine data in deciding whether to push ahead with the booster was rigorous. "Regulatory approval of the booster dose for this age group has also been granted in Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States," he said. "The TGA continues to work very closely with international regulators to align regulatory approaches, share information and, where it speeds up evaluation, collaboratively review COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. "Australians can be confident that the TGA's review process for this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard." Previously, only those 16 and over have been able to get their booster. As a precaution, the TGA said it would actively monitor the safety of the vaccine in all age groups both in Australia and overseas and take action if concerns are identified. The final approval decision from ATAGI is expected within days. As of Friday, almost 70 per cent of the eligible population 16 and over had received their booster. On Monday, the rollout began for a fourth dose - or second booster - for the elderly and vulnerable ahead of winter. Experts warn the coming months could see a spike in infections, coupled with the first major flu season in the country since the start of the pandemic. The winter booster will be rolled out to those 65 and older, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in aged and disability care facilities, and the immunocompromised. Meanwhile another regulatory body, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, has recommended the PBS listing of COVID-19 drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The former is an oral treatment that inhibits SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus replicating and is used to treat people at high risk of progressing to severe or critical stage. Ritonavir slows nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body longer and at higher concentrations. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

