Bacchus Marsh 11.10 (76) def Ballarat 10.14 (74) Melton South 9.6 (60) def by Melton 21.14 (140) North Ballarat 13.15 (93) def Sunbury 10.5 (65) Sebastopol 9.12 (66) def by Darley 10.12 (72) Bacchus Marsh 0.2 (2) def by Ballarat 22.20 (152) Melton South 4.7 (31) def by Melton 19.14 (128) North Ballarat 4.13 (37) def by Sunbury 8.9 (57) Sebastopol 17.18 (120) def Darley 4.9 (33) Bacchus Marsh 0.7 (7) def by Ballarat 15.14 (104) North Ballarat 24.10 (154) def Sunbury 2.1 (13) Sebastopol 7.8 (50) def by Darley 12.5 (77) Springbank 19.13 (127) d Beaufort 4.3 (27) Bungaree 10.10 (70) d Rokewood-Corindhap 8.11 (59) Clunes 16.14 (110) d Creswick 15.8 (98) Hepburn 31.20 (206) d Ballan 1.3 (9) Gordon 14.21 (165) d Daylesford 5.4 (34) Dunnstown 10.23 (83) d Buninyong 5.8 (38) Learmonth 13.9 (87) d Newlyn 7.9 (51) Carngham-Linton v Skipton (night game) Springbank 11.7 (73) d Beaufort 1.2 (8) Bungaree 8.3 (51) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.12 (36) Creswick 7.12 (54) d Clunes 2.2 (14) Hepburn 22.21 (153) d Ballan 6.1 (37) Gordon 10.18 (78) d Daylesford 4.1 (25) Buninyong 7.10 (52) d Dunnstown 5.5 (35) Newlyn 7.9 (51) d Learmonth 6.3 (39) Carngham-Linton v Skipton (night game) Springbank 11.16 (82) d Beaufort 1.2 (8) Rokewood-Corindhap 17.4 (106) d Bungaree 5.9 (39) Clunes v Creswick not supplied Hepburn 17.17 (119) d Ballan 1.2 (8) Gordon 23.15 (153) d Daylesford 3.0 (18) Dunnstown 15.19 (109) d Buninyong 1.2 (8) Newlyn 3.2 (20) d Learmonth 3.0 (18) Carngham-Linton 8.8 (56) d Skipton 7.11 (53) Beaufort v Sprinbank cancelled Bungaree 14.12 (96) d Rokewood-Corindhap 1.0 (6) Clunes v Creswick not supplied Hepburn 6.4 (40) drew with Ballan 6.4 (40) Daylesford 8.14 (62) d Gordon 1.0 (6) Buninyong 5.7 (8.9) d Dunnstown 4.13 (37) Learmonth 18.17 (125) d Newlyn 0.0 (0) Skipton 14.14 (98) d Carngham-Linton 1.3 (9)

