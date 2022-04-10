news, latest-news,

Western United has ended its Ballarat venture this season on a sour note, falling 4-1 to the Wellington Phoenix in the first-ever A-League game played at Morshead Park. John Aloisi's side quickly found themselves on the back foot, trailing 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Scott Wootton, Jausha Sotirio and Gael Sandoval. The hosts showed some fight, bagging a goal in the 54th minute through Steven Lustica, before Sotirio secured the win for the Phoenix with his second goal. The result marks a welcome return to form for the New Zealand-based side. having suffered 5-0 and 6-0 defeats in its past two games. "We learn from our mistakes," Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said. "Not the way I wanted to learn, conceding 11 goals in two games, but sometimes that needs to happen. "Western United are a very good team, they defend well and we wanted them to come out so we could expose them in transition, and I think we did that very well today." United controlled possession and territory for the majority of the first half, but fell behind in the 29th minute after Wootton found himself free at the back post to bundle home a corner. Sotirio's first came on the transition, beating Jamie Young from the edge of the box, before Sandoval calmly slotted a penalty in stoppage time. The Phoenix striker bagged his second in the 63rd minute after Reno Piscopo glided past three United defenders before finding Sotirio free in the six-yard box. United sits eight points behind ladder-leaders Melbourne City, but has three games in hand. "We're dealing with a bad loss and a heavy loss and it's making sure that we still keep our heads held high," United coach John Aloisi said. "Because we've had a good season so far and we'll keep fighting right to the end. "Defensively you're going to have moments in the season that things might go against you. "We have to quickly get over it." Morshead Park drew high praise for its quality and atmosphere, with the grass banks packed for the historic day. Nearly 1,500 people are reported to have attended the game at the 500-seat stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/0d95e0ee-c793-4d6a-952a-9744048c7685.JPG/r533_377_5009_2906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg