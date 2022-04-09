CHFL round 1 wrap: Towners, Demons, Lakies get vital first-up victories | full details

news, latest-news,

Dunnstown, Bungaree and Learmonth put in what have the potential to be season-defining performances in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday. Each picked up valuable premiership points against combinations they are expected to get locked into a battle with for finals berths. Even this early in the season Dunnstown's 45-point win over Buninyong at Dunnstown could have a major say in shaping the top four, while Bungaree getting over Rockwood-Corindhap by 11 points at Bungaree and Learmonth defeated Newlyn by 36 points at Wendouree's CE Brown Reserve give them an edge in chasing a top eight berth. All other games fell the way of the favourites - Springbank, Clunes, Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton. CHFL picture gallery The Towners overcame a swathe of COVID-19 cases to down Buninyong with a disciplined defensive display. While the 45-point margin was decisive, it could and should have been much greater with better finishing in the goal as Downtown put 10.23 on the board. This included 1.9 in the last term. Coach Glenn Wilkins was not too concerned though, with the premiership points secured despite with the absence of some key players and support staff, including assistant coaches owing to an COVID-19 outbreak through the club. Dunnstown put the game away with a six-goal burst with the win at its back in the second quarter and there was no coming back for Buninyong, which for greater parts of the day struggled to find a way out of its defensive half. Towners' ruckman Khyle Ford was a dominant force, while recruits Kain Dickson and Connor Tangey caught the eye. Jarrod Morgan battled hard for Buninyong, and Jesse Marshall and Dom Silwa had plenty of the football, but converting their good work into results up forward was beyond the Bombers. Livestream - Dunnstown v Buninyong - if you missed it, catch the replay Bungaree overcame a slow start finish over the top of the Grasshoppers, which started the day with key injuries and became further depleted as the day progressed. Recruits Ben Dodd and Jesse Sardo were prominent for the Demons, which stamped some authority with a four-goal second quarter before finishing the stronger. It is just the start Bungaree needed and gives the Grasshoppers plenty to think about. Learmonth had a campaign well below expectations last season. If there is to improvement overcome Newlyn had to be the first objective ticked off. The Lakes did just that by 36 points. Multiple best and fairest Brenton Powell was to the fore along with recruits Will Green and Damon Folkes. Newlyn struggle to keep in touch against the more accurate Lakies in the first half and although stemming the tide was unable make any inroads. Clunes charged home to run over the Wickers by 12 points. In a see-sawing contest, Clunes took charge in the second term. Then it was Creswick's turn to take charge with an eight-goal third term. However, it was Clunes with the last say the scoring end. Todd Finco bagged five goals as Springback produced a sustained performance to out-gun Beaufort by 100 points. Newcomers Pat Glanford and Harry Twaits were also prominent for the Tigers as they out-classed the Crows. Joint coach Brendan Howard did his best to lead by example for Beaufort, while Daniel Jones also toiled hard for the his new club. New coach Mitch Banner was uncertain midweek whether he'd get to the line for Hepburn. He did and helped inspire the Burra to a 197-point win over Ballan. It was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues and they simply did not have answers against a premiership contender. It was a similar story just down the road with Gordon easily accounting for Daylesford by 131 points. The Eagles had 10 goalkickers, demonstrating the spread of options it had. Recruits Riley Ranieri, and Billy and Sam Griffiths all showed their worth for Gordon. The long serving Michael Cummings battled hard for Daylesford to be its best. Skipton shook off a determined Carngham-Linton by 66 points under lights at Linton. It was a spirited effort by the Saints, but ultimately it was Skipton's class to finish off its work up forward and superior physical strength that was the difference.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/4feae254-5af7-4088-af66-8d08bef88ea7.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg