Amy McDonald wins back-to-back Geelong best-and-fairests

news, latest-news,

Redan product Amy McDonald has earned her place in the record books, becoming the first Geelong AFLW player to win back-to-back club best-and-fairests. The 24-year-old was a runaway victor, finishing 13 votes clears of runner-up Becky Webster. The honour caps off a successful third season with the Cats for McDonald, having been named in the AFLW's extended All-Australian squad last week. The onballer led her team in disposals (210), tackles (81), clearances (56), and contested possessions (131). McDonald averaged 13.1 contested possessions per game, the third-highest average in the competition. Geelong coach Dan Lowther was full of praise for his star. "Amy's rapidly become one of the premier midfielders in the AFLW competition, and that's a tribute to her work ethic and her dedication and commitment to her craft," Lowther said. "In my time at the Cats, I've seen her work hard to continuously build her fitness base, both at the club and in her own time, and with that, I've seen her confidence grow alongside he ability to impact games. "I couldn't be more proud of her as a footballer and as a person for what she's achieved tonight. "If she keeps working on her game, as I'm sure she will, there's no ceiling on what she can achieve." McDonald was taken by Geelong with the 80th pick of the 2019 AFLW draft. Her breakthrough season came in 2021, where she nearly doubled runner-up Meghan McDonald's votes to win her first best-and-fairest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/53e74af5-1c2d-417c-9c3d-8f0de5ef284c.jpg/r0_794_3668_2866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg