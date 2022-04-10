news, latest-news,

DUNNSTOWN has been forced to sit out the opener of the Central Highlands Netball League season after COVID spread through most of the club on the eve of the round one clash with Buninyong. Buninyong was given the points after it was discovered on the morning of the game the Towners would have only been able to three players in the A Grade. A Grade coach Sally McKay, herself one of the few not to come down with illness, said it was a disappointing day for both clubs after such a long lay-off. WINNERS AND LOSERS: Check out all the scores from Round 1 here "In the end we had three available players out of our 10," she said. "We had four or give that tested positive and a number of the other girls were unwell or had symptoms. "On Thursday night, we tried to work out what we could do as it was going to be a problem through all the grades, we managed to field B and C Grade teams but we simply were unable to put out a A Grade team, it would have been completely unfair to those who would have had to play multiple games." McKay said fortunately most of the team looked to have only had minor symptoms and if there was any blessing, next week's competition bye over Easter should give them enough time to get the team back together. "We should be all back on track for round two," she said, "Our hope is that we can get a full training session on the Thursday before Easter, and then look towards Gordon for our first official game. "We feel terrible for Buninyong that they had to sit out as well and not be able to get that hit-out. Hopefully we can all get out on the court after the break in round two and this will be the one time it hits us. Unfortunately, I don't think we're going to be the only club to have this happen to." All other matches were played in what was a fascinating opening round with some surprise results, headlined by the 30-30 draw between Ballan and Hepburn. While both sides only managed to play 10 matches last season, they two teams were poles apart on the ladder with Hepburn undefeated and Ballan without a win, so this result is significant as to where both look to be in season 2022. It's clear both teams have a complete new look this season and it showed a the sides traded goals in a pulsating match that went right down to the wire with nothing separating the sides. Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe walked away from Saturday's against Newlyn match with two thoughts in his mind, the first was how much work his team needs to do, but secondly was just how good the Cats will be. While the Lakies overcame the Cats 44-35 in A Grade, O'Keefe had nothing but praise for the new look side which he says will win "many games" in season 2022. "Make no mistake, Newlyn is a completely different side," he said. "They've recruited exceptionally well and they will win a lot of games. Taking that into account, knowing what our players were up against, it was a good result for us. "I said to the girls afterwards winning ugly is fine if you win and we didn't get any injuries, so we're happy with the result." Learmonth is still trying to piece together its best side, bringing two veterans into the A Grade side to hold up defensively minutes after their own B Grade match. "Having to manage playing short in A grade was difficult, but it was good to be able to rotate three B Grade players onto the court," O'Keefe said. "For us it was our defenders who had a tough day and so I probably focus on the job that they did, our defensive ring throughout the day one A Grade and 2 B grade players and they did a great job "We had Catherine Chibnall supported by Alison Griffin, Maddy Williams who came up from B Grade and played two games in a row, they are two veterans who were running around against girls half their age and kept up the whole time." Gordon showed Daylesford that its return to A Grade will not be a walk in the park, keeping the Bulldogs to just 14 goals in a strong defensive showing in the 27-goal win, 41-14. In other games, Springbank showed it will be one of the teams to beat with a comprehensive victory over Beaufort. Springbank controlled the game from the start, running out big 58-18 victors. Rokewood got its season off to a solid start, pulling away from Bungaree with a 47-35 win while Clunes also would be happy to walk away with a 15-goal, 45-30 win, over a solid Creswick. In the night game, Carngham-Linton showed some good signs, but would eventually fall to Skipton 34-50. Hepburn 30 drew Ballan 30 Springbank 58 def Beaufort 18 Rokewood-Corindhap 47 def Bungaree 35 Clunes 45 def Creswick 30 Gordon 41 def Daylesford 14 Buninyong def Dunnstown (match forfeited) Learmonth 44 def Newlyn 35 Skipton 50 def Carngham-Linton 34 Waubra Bye

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/5a28c853-9e0b-4e51-9757-097395e32a66.jpg/r0_76_3353_1970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg