Multi-million dollar lakeside property just the start in bumper week across the region

A multi-million dollar property close to Lake Wendouree is just one of the properties sold this week to register a price tag that would have been unheard of only a few years ago. Number 2 on the Boulevarde, close to North Gardens sold by Ballarat Real Estate for $2.4 million this week, the latest in the prestige suburb to join the the million dollar club. READ MORE: Old beauty treated to stunning facelift BALLARAT CENTRAL PS Sturt St $1,500,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Webster St 3rm $400,000 Wilson Estate Agents BALLARAT EAST PS Eureka St 900sqm $610,500 Wilson Estate Agents PS York St $530,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd BLACK HILL PS Havelock St $500,000 Harcourts Ballarat CANADIAN PS Hocking Av $405,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd CRESWICK PS Bell St $537,000 PRD Nationwide PS Drummond St $576,199 PRD Nationwide PS Reed St $217,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd DELACOMBE PS Ascot Gardens Dr $620,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Virginia Ct $525,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd EUREKA PS Kline St $535,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd GOLDEN POINT PS Barkly St $560,000 Trevor Petrie RE HADDON PS Wilsons Rd $900,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd KYNETON PI 170 Baynton Rd 4047sqm undisc lo $1,040,000 res $1,120,000 Brad Teal Woodards PS Warren St B 8rm 680sqm $875,000 RT Edgar LAKE GOLDSMITH PS Carngham-Lake Goldsmith Rd $555,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd LAKE WENDOUREE PI 2 The Boulevarde 718sqm $2,400,000 res undisc Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd LAURISTON PS Shepherd Hill Rd 7rm 12100sqm $680,000 RT Edgar LEXTON PS Sunraysia Hwy v/land $65,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Sunraysia Hwy v/land $65,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd MINERS REST PS Albert St $598,500 PRD Nationwide PS Sharpes Rd $540,000 Harcourts Ballarat MOUNT CLEAR PS Trezise La v/land $360,000 Jellis Craig MOUNT HELEN PS Hakea St $615,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd SEBASTOPOL PS Darling St v/land $515,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Kent St $295,000 PRD Nationwide PS Kent St $310,000 Bartrop RE PS Orion St $432,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Vawyn Ct 360sqm $430,000 Jellis Craig SKIPTON PS Smythe St 1108sqm $345,000 Bartrop RE SNAKE VALLEY PS Gardners La $406,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd WENDOUREE PS Gillies St North $552,500 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Primrose St $410,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Rickey Ct 289sqm $397,000 Jellis Craig PS Ring Rd $472,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Shirley St $442,500 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd/Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd WINTER VALLEY PS Greenhalghs Rd $495,000 Jellis Craig Compiled by the Real Estate Institute of Victoria Ltd,

