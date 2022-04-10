news, federal-election,

Cost of living and climate change loom as key issues for Ballarat voters in the lead up to the May 21 federal election. On Sunday Scott Morrison became the first prime minister to make two trips to the governor-general's house since John Howard, asking David Hurley to dissolve the 46th parliament and send 151 lower house and 40 Senate seats to the polls in 41 days. Incumbent Ballarat Labor MP Catherine King and Greens candidate John Barnes both nominated cost of living and climate change as the two issues causing most concern to Ballarat residents they have spoken to. "Cost of living is the overall biggest issue people talk to me about, whether it's over health care expenses, whether it's access to affordable housing, rent going up, whether it's child care costs or pensioners finding their money is not going as far as it used to ... they are the issues people are talking to me about and not just in recent months, but it has been the case for the last few years," Ms King said. "I get a lot of people working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and with interest rates going up people worry about paying their mortgage and bills." Mr Barnes, a former Ballarat mayor, said the need to take action on climate change was vital. "Three quarters of Australians want clear action ... to address the climate calamity that's headed our way," he said. "And cost of living continues to be a concern. The Greens have a host of policies that will give people who are struggling much better opportunities for the next decade ... for the next generation. "Free education, free childcare, fixing aged care, bringing dental and mental health in to Medicare, building millions of public and social houses across next decade ... all these things are doable if we don't proceed with the stage three tax cuts," he said, adding billions would also come from taxing billionaires and big mining companies. "We can choose to have a much more civil, much smarter, much kinder Australia than we've got now." Ms King and Mr Barnes join a ticket of five declared candidates for the 2022 Federal Election. The Courier attempted to contact three other candidates - Ben Green for the Liberal Party, Terri Pryse-Smith standing for the United Australia Party, and The Great Australian Party's Chris Kelly - for comment but they did not respond before deadline. A representative of the Liberal Democrats said there would be a candidate fielded in Ballarat, and at a federal level the post COVID recovery and repayment of debt and deficit were "big ticket" items for most people. Under a recent electoral redistribution, the boundaries of the federal Ballarat electorate have changed. Ballan and Bacchus Marsh are now in the new electorate of Hawke, while the electorate boundaries have moved further south to take parts of the Golden Plains Shire from the seats of Corangamite and Wannon. IN OTHER NEWS Ms King, who has held the seat since 2001 and is currently Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, said making child care cheaper, reinvigorating Australia's manufacturing sector, and improving housing affordability were some of the many Labor policies already outlined before the official start of the election campaign. "I don't think election campaigns in a seat like (Ballarat) are ever won and lost in 40 days. It's what you do every day ... that actually matters," she said. Last month City of Ballarat outlined its priorities for federal and state funding for major projects, with a $430 million wishlist including road, recycling and sporting facility upgrades. The number one road priority is the duplication of Dyson Drive from Remembrance Drive to Carngham Road, expected to cost around $50 million, and a further $150 million for the next two stages of the project to connect to the Midland Highway. The next priority is to drastically improve the city's recycling capacity, with a "circular economy precinct" at the Ballarat West Employment Zone, along with an upgrade of the city's "major events precinct" with at least $53 million needed for further land acquisition and infrastructure around Mars Stadium and Selkirk Stadium, possibly in time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/342e0e7f-2d82-4d0f-a555-c3ff9314ee54.JPG/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg