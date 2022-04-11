Ballarat Indigenous artist lends life to vacant shopfront

news, latest-news, Jenna Oldaker, Indigenous artist, Bridge Mall, Ballarat Evolve, empty shopfronts

The long-vacant shopfront of Norwich Plaza in Bridge Mall has been given a new lease of life, with the corner window display transformed into a giant, vibrant canvas of Picassoesque contemporary Indigenous art. It's one of six recent floor-to-ceiling art installations made in empty shopfronts across the city's centre, focused on "activating" or revitalising spaces hit hard by the pandemic. Wadawurrung traditional owner Jenna Oldaker, the local talent behind the magnificent display, said the artwork, Ton-Ton (meaning 'mind' in the Wadawurrung language), was a representation of the way in which Indigenous culture evolves through shared story-telling. "The traditional U shapes depict people travelling across Country and the lines and dots represent the paths and tracks they take across the land," she said, adding that her grandmother - Wadawurrung elder Violet McPherson - was the source of her inspiration. "It's really just an exploration of our people, our heritage and our Country, with the different colours showing the diversity of individual expression." The project - the upshot of an opportune alignment of interests among emerging artists, local council, landlords and the public - was made possible through a Victorian government grant of $30,000 to City of Ballarat, which commissioned Ballarat Evolve to facilitate the six art installations. After photographing each artwork, Ballarat Evolve printed them onto large vinyl decals fitted to the available window space. IN OTHER NEWS Kelsie White, project manager with Ballarat Evolve, said the initiative not only afforded publicity to local emerging artists, but helped attract prospective new tenants to the vacant shops by creating a more vibrant commercial space. "It's obviously great marketing for the landlords of these empty shops," she said. "But it's also great for the community." "It means a lot of people can experience art without having to go into an art gallery and it gives quite a lot of people exposure to different artists that they never would have possibly have seen." It's a sentiment shared by Ms Oldaker, who said she hoped the exposure, with respect to her own display, would spark new conversations about Indigenous heritage and culture. "The project is good in that people can view my artwork and learn something about the Wadawurrung Country, which can then open up discussions about what that means," she said. "This painting is very personal to me - I still can't believe that something I've created, that incorporates so much of my history and culture, is out here on display - it's amazing." To view more works by Ms Oldaker, see her Instagram page @murrup_art. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/f169066d-3ecb-4e13-92f2-e5af17a772cd.jpg/r0_48_4765_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg