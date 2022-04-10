news, latest-news,

Bacchus Marsh rallied for defender Daniel Velden in his record 300th senior game, opening its season with a spirited two-point win against Ballarat. It was a new-look Cobras that took to the field with six recruits playing their role in the 11.10 (76) to 10.14 (74) triumph. "We had the lead for most of the game, but they wouldn't go away, Ballarat, they had some really good passages there, and they're a good side, so we're happy with the result," Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German said. "We've had some new guys come on board down in the backline in Jack Williamson and Jason Robinson, and they steadied the ship for a lot of the time. "Max Eastmure in the middle was really good. He's only a 19-year-old from Torquay, so there's a lot of upside to him. "Rex Hickman went well in the forward line too, and he'll only get better as the season goes on." Key forward Hickman, a former Ballarat Swan, was playing his first game back in the Ballarat Football Netball League and lined up alongside experienced duo Jake Owen and Aaron Willitts in a three-pronged attack. German said he wasn't tempted to disperse their height across the ground. "We had the three tall forwards last year as well, and they know how to operate together, which is good. They all complemented each other really well," he said. "Obviously, with the likes of Willitts and Owen, they're proven A-graders, so they can play tall or small a lot of the time." German said he was pleased with the early signs of improvement from last season. "Sometimes it is as simple as kicking straight at goal. We had a couple of games last year where we really did miss a lot of games, and it probably cost us in the end," he said. "We were pretty straight yesterday, but we had also had that outside run that we thought complemented our game. There's still a lot of improvement in the group, which is the pleasing thing for us." German was happy the club could mark Velden's milestone with a win. "I put it on the guys to get home for him and they did," he said. "It was really good for Dan, he's been a champion of the club for 18, 19 years now and he's a very loyal bloke." Ballarat was handed a pre-game struggle with coach Joe Carmody forced into isolation mid-week. Josh Gibson took on a playing-coach role in his place. "It's very disappointing to lose round one, probably more so because I feel we didn't play our style today," the three-time Hawthorn premiership player said. "It's not ideal today but I think we learned a lot."

