BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SUNDAY, APRIL 10: NEW CASES: 195 (up from 183 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1290 (up from 1239 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase on 183 recorded on Saturday. The number of active cases is also closing in on 1300, with 1290 ongoing infections in the city as of Sunday. The upward trend of both new and active cases continues, after the city dropped to just 92 new cases and 802 active cases on March 27. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | SUNDAY, APRIL 10: NEW CASES: 9,510 DEATHS: 1 IN HOSPITAL: 356 ICU: 16 VENTILATOR: 1 Australian children won't be going for their COVID-19 vaccine booster just yet despite an earlier recommendation from the Therapeutic Goods Administration. The TGA on Friday gave provisional advice for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive their third vaccine six months after their first two. But the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has not followed suit on the recommendation. "Current data suggest COVID-related serious illness is very rare in adolescents aged 12-15, particularly after completion of a primary series of COVID-19 vaccination," ATAGI says. "At this time, ATAGI does not recommend that adolescents aged 12-15 years need to receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. "ATAGI will continue to review and consider new evidence on the benefits and risks of any additional doses in 12-15 year olds, including for those with underlying medical conditions." ATAGI says it still strongly recommends all children aged five to 15 receive two vaccines, while those who are immunocompromised require a third dose. Only Australians aged 16 and over continue to have access to a booster shot. As of Saturday, almost 70 per cent of the eligible population, or more than 13.1 million people in total, had received their booster. More than 34,000 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been recorded across the country so far on Sunday. -WITH AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

