Exceptional singing celebrates inaugural Ballarat Opera Prize

The concert presented by four rising opera stars at Her Majesty's Theatre recently, celebrating the inaugural Ballarat Opera Prize, was an important fundraiser for the Ballarat Arts Foundation, which gives significant support to young local artists from all disciplines. In opera, the narrative is driven by the text working with the music. This concert had a different story, with a program made up of popular highlights to entertain and thank the supporting audience, the opera prize donors and the Ballarat Arts Foundation. Stephen Marsh, Inaugural Recipient of the Michal Stubbs and Malcolm Roberts Opera Prize, Kathryn Radcliffe, Michael Dimovski and Shakira Dugan shared the stage as soloists and in various combinations, delighting the audience with everything from Rossini's "Largo al factotum" (The Barber of Seville), "O Mio Babbino Caro" (Gianni Schichi), the great quartet from "Rigoletto" and "In the Depths of the Temple" (The Pearl Fishers) among many audience favourites. Conductor Richard Mills, directing the Victoria Opera Chamber Orchestra, supplied a perfectly balanced and sympathetic accompaniment. Mills also acted as MC, describing the development of the music and the story of the singers journeys so far. The quality and confidence of the singing was exceptionally polished and would have fitted comfortably in any professionally staged opera production.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/6e72f2e9-9b28-40c4-aa31-613104b84893.jpg/r0_1103_4784_3806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg