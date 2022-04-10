news, latest-news,

New Darley coach Dan Jordan says the Devils' opening-round win against Sebastopol was the perfect reward for the players and supporters who have had to battle through two dire COVID-impacted years. Former Fremantle Docker Brett Bewley was industrious on his return to his junior club, bagging two goals to complement his work in the midfield and mark Jordan's first game in charge with a 10.12 (72) to 9.11 (66) away win. It was Darley's first victory in 959 days and follows a winless 2021 season. "It was terrific for our guys to come away with a win; obviously, it's been three years. It's great learning for them, particularly against a good side who were challenging us late," he said. "It's important that the boys enjoy it and get around each other. There'll be plenty of hard times and plenty of good times - hopefully, more good times. "But, there's so much growth in this side. They're young and enthusiastic and want to commit to the cause, so I think they can go a long way." Darley's dominance was born at the defensive end. Matthew Brett and Shane Page excelled playing on the deepest forward, while those in front were able to extinguish Sebastopol's midfield, which was missing reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy due to a late withdrawal. Mace Cousins drew high praise from his coach for his work off the half-back line. "It was a new role for him. We identified in the pre-season that the opportunity was there for him to play at half-back and provide some spark but also defend really hard," Jordan said. "For his first full game there I thought he was terrific with the drive he gave us but also some of his defensive efforts were brilliant." WATCH DAN JORDAN SPEAK POST-MATCH: Darley conceded four unanswered goals while managing alone behind in the final term to create a scoreline not indicative of the visitors' dominance on the day. "I thought for us to hold our nerve and stick to our structures late (was great). At one time, Sebastopol spent 80 per cent of the time in their forward half," Jordan said. "We defended resolutely, and we made it really hard around the contest. They held their nerve." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/2d283e4b-7c2d-45e1-9d4d-fa5586a890dd.jpg/r0_72_2839_1676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg