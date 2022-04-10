CHFL round 1 wrap: Towners turn up on heat Buninyong | all match reviews, video

news, latest-news,

Dunnstown overcame an outbreak of COVID-19 and poor conversion in attack to sweep aside Buninyong by 45 points in the opening Central Hghlands Football League round at Dunnstown on Saturday. Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said there had been a lot to like about the performance given the circumstances. Dunnstown lost keys players including captain Tim Collins as well as coaching and other support staff, but it was of no assistance to Buninyong. The Towners put the match away in an relatively short burst in the second quarter, making full use of having a handy breeze at its back with six goals. This gave the home side a 36-point lead at the main break and there was no coming back for Buninyong. Dunnstown's defensive discipline saw to that. Buninyong repeatedly struggled to find a way out of its back line and so often when looked like it might had a turnover - allowing the Towners to rebound straight back at them. Ultimately Buninyong did well not to lose by a much bigger margin, with Dunnstown's inaccuracy helping to limit the damage. The home side finished with 10.23, including a 1.9 last quarter. Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Ford was a stand-out best-on-ground - dominating the ruck and controlling play around the ground. He was particularly damaging when the match was up for grabs. Recruits Kain Dickson and Connor Tangey were also influential, with Wilkins pleased right across the board. Jesse Marshall had a lot of the football in defence for the Bombers, using his pace to advantage, but like many teammates was all too often overwhelmed by weight of numbers. Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said as disappointing as it was to lose, his young side would benefit from playing against a quality side. "We'll keep developing and grow over the year." While acknowledging Dunnstown could have scored more heavily if it had taken all its opportunities, O'Loughlin paid credit to his players for ensure the Bombers had not been blown away. Each side only added two goals after half-time. Springbank's new coach Andrew Challis took an opportunity to take a close look at the Tigers from the sidelines in their 100-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort on Saturday. Challis has been recovering from a strained hamstring and opted to remove any risk of long-term damage by resting for the round one encounter. With a break for Easter, this gives him two more weeks to regain full fitness. Challis was one of a handful of players missing and he was pleased to report a clean bill of health out of the game. He said he had taken the chance to get senior exposure into some of the younger players on the list and the performance had highlighted the Tigers' depth. Challis was particularly pleased with Springbank's pressure at contests and players' willingness to do a job. Fitness levels also allowed Springbank to run out the game the stronger with eight goals in the last term. Beaufort joint coach Brendan Howard felt the scoreboard was not a true reflection of the Crows' effort, with the game only getting completely away from them in the final quarter. The Crows have a bye after the Easter break, so they will get some extra time to work on areas to make them more competitive over four quarters. Bungaree survived an arm wrestle to finish over the top of Rokewood-Corindhap by 11 points at Bungaree on Saturday. Bungaree coach Ryan Waight had a lot to like about the victory, especially the way the Demons responded after a slow start and then ran out the game the stronger. The Grasshoppers kicked the opening three goals, but by quarter time it was all square. Waight said Bungaree had run out the match well - determined to start the season better than last year when it dropped a close opening game to Buninyong by one point. "It was crucial to get a win first-up." Bungaree unfortunately lost Jordan Summers with a broken wrist in the opening minutes. Rokewood-Corindhap went into the day with plenty of injury woes and finished the encounter in even worse shape. The Grasshoppers lost Tom Fagg (concussion) in friendly fire and Matthieu Brehaut (hip) relatively early to continuing what joint coach Brad Macgowan described as a testing four weeks on the injury-front. Rokewood-Corindhap was right in the contest until late, but was unable to capitalise on some opportunities which went its way. "We just ran out of legs." Macgowan said hopefully they would get back some players in coming rounds to bolster their stocks. Clunes coach Luke Davidson believes three goals into the wind in the opening term was pivotal in getting home against Creswick by 12 points at Creswick on Saturday. He said it had made a big difference, given Creswick managed only two majors to that end of the ground all day. The wind dictated the flow of the match. The Wickers booted 13 of their 15 goals to the scoring end and the Magpies 12 - six in each of the second and third terms. Creswick led by 21 points at the last change, but there was always some doubt this might be enough to keep Clunes at bay. Clunes kicked the opening goal of the last stanza in quick time, but was not until well into time-on that it managed to get to the lead - first getting on level terms and then in the final minutes having Jakob Robertson and Todd Featherston boot the match-winnng goals. Davidson said it had been really good hit-out. Clunes lost Shaun McCormack (hamstring) and Callum Newton (dislocated finger) to injury. Creswick coach Dean Romeril described the game as one that got away on the Wickers. "It was frustrating to be in a strong position and then get run over." Despite the loss, Romeril was encouraged by the more attacking brand of football produced by Creswick. "We haven't been a big scoring team." He lamented though that they had been able to sustain it long enough. New Hepburn coach Mitch Banner had a day out with 10 goals as the Burras out-classed Ballan at Hepburn on Saturday. Banner was in some doubt in the lead up, but quickly put that behind him. He said his focus had been getting Hepburn to play the way he wanted and let the scoreboard look after itself. "We've got a lot of youngsters and they'll improve." Debutant Cooper Bath was among them, with Banner keen to talk up the youngster's game featuring five goals. Ballan coach Tristan Batten said it had been a disappointing day out. "We can't play any worse." He said turnovers had been a nightmare. "We would have had 100. In the first quarter four resulted in goals (to Hepburn) straight up." Gordon's comprehensive 131-point win over Daylesford on Saturday was dampened by a serious injury to captain Mark Gunnell. He suffered a broken arm and is expected to missed six to eight weeks. He had surgery on Sunday. Joint coach Adam Toohey said it had been a genuine team effort. "We were really solid as a collective - so strong." He said the Eagles had put a strong focus on how they used the football. Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrod said the Bulldogs had learnt a lot from the clash despite the one-sided nature of it. "They're the benchmark. That's we have to strive to be in two to three years." Jarrod said there were promising patches of clearance work, but they had been unable to finish it off as they would have liked. He said the contest felt a lot closer than the scoreboard showed. Michael Pasahidis suffered an AC injury for Daylesford. Learmonth coach Nick Willox said it had been job done in securing the premiership points by 36 points against Newlyn at Wendouree on Saturday. He said there was still a lot of work to do, but the main objective to get the season up and going on a strong note had been achieved. Willox said accuracy had been a big plus in asserting its authority on the game with 9.1 in the first half - to lead by four goals with fewer scoring shots - from a greater number of inside 50s. Damon Folkes showed how valuable he is going to be for Learmonth as a spearhead with four goals. A big second half enabled Skipton to fend off a spirited Carngham-Linton by 66 points at Linton on Saturday night. The Saints were in striking distance until early in the third quarter before being overpowered. Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said up to that stage the Emus had been over using the football. He said in an effort to simplify it they put an emphasis on getting football to the corridor a short distance from goal and in turn break down the Carngham-Linton defence. "There's a big rivalry between the clubs and they were always going to take it up to us in front of a big crowd under lights. "They have some classy, established players. We knew it wasn't going to be easy and then we had a few go down." Mitch Gilbert (knee) and Noah Steenhuis (shoulder) were injured, and in addition recruit Kane White was yellow carded late in the second quarter. "It was a bit of a grind for us. We didn't really click, but we got the job done." Skipton coach Clayton Scoble was upbeat by what he saw from his charges. "We know we can't get into a shoot-out, but we went into the game with real belief and energy." "They're a polished unit. They play high pressure and by the end we'd spent our tickets. "We just have to keep working at it." Rory Brown suffered a dislocated knee in the second quarter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/d3219935-07d9-4315-8a5c-c2ece6ea1982.jpg/r667_1076_2959_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg