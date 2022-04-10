news, latest-news,

Isn't it great to have winter sport back! It has been two years since we had uninterrupted sporting seasons due to COVID and we can only hope this year we can get through the season unscathed. The Courier's photographers were busy and about over the weekend capturing all the sporting action. In the gallery above you will find a range of footy, netball, basketball and soccer to flick through to see you can spot. This weekend The Courier also live streamed its first CHFL home and away match. You can watch the replay here. We will continue to stream one CHFL match every week throughout the season. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/604a9aa8-17bc-411c-98e9-030f3dfe4b90.jpg/r0_139_3731_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg