It was a huge first round in the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football netball leagues. In the Central Highlands Football League there were injuries and whitewashes, while one club was decimated due to COVID. Across in the BFNL, there was a big opening-day upset, with league hall-of-famer Dan Jordan marking his first game in charge of Darley with a win. Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut unpack all the big news from the first round. Watch below. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

