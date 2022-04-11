Wondering why Ballarat vets are so busy? This might explain why

comment,

Why are your veterinary clinics so busy? You contact your local veterinarian to book your dog in for their annual vaccination, hoping to get an appointment for that evening, met with the response "unfortunately, we are booked for the next couple of weeks", or if you are not a pre-existing client "sorry we are not taking on new clients at this point". The answer is that there is a nationwide and even global shortage of veterinarians and veterinary nurses. Our biggest challenge is that ownership is evolving faster than our profession is. The veterinary industry has always been busy and plagued with attrition, being blamed on the poor wages, emotional fatigue, burnout, the depressing nature of some aspects of the job, abuse, working long hours (often without a break) and client expectations versus reality. Our profession has many upsides and downsides, just like any industry, but unfortunately, we have higher than average suicide rates. Since the pandemic, pet ownership numbers have skyrocketed, putting the industry and its individuals under enormous pressure. We have also noticed that people have been working from home more since the global pandemic, and owners are spending more time with their fluffy companions. This has increased awareness and recognition of abnormal health issues and problems. According to the Australian Vet Association, veterinarians have to look after ten times more patients than human doctors. On average, each veterinarian is looking after 2,179 individual patients as a GP and an anaesthetist, radiographer, ultra-sonographer, dentist, surgeon, pharmacist, and sometimes a counsellor. Unfortunately, clients' emotions and frustrations have been high lately, and some have been taking their annoyances out on staff members. People expect the vet industry to do the work for free, next to nothing, or ask for an account to pay off in instalments. They tend to forget that clinics are businesses, just like your local cafe or retail store. They don't understand how slim the profit margins are after covering the costs for medications/pharmaceutical products, materials, latest medical equipment, external expenses and wages. Compared to human medicine, the variability in vet fees is due to a lack of government subsidisation. Fortunately, as time proceeds, many pet owners are understanding and investing in their pet's health, and between advancements in veterinary medicine and overall improvements, our pets are living longer than ever. Many clinics have made a business decision to discontinue taking on new clients in the hope that they can service their pre-existing clients to the best of their professional and compassionate abilities. This has helped free up space, but clinics are often booked weeks in advance for surgeries, non-routine procedures, and vaccinations. Leaving emergency and book on day appointments allows additional time to deliver responsive care for sick and critical patients. With a pandemic or not, we aim to provide professional and compassionate care to the loved four-legged members of the family. It's important to remember that we triage our patients with careful prioritisation of your pets' health needs in a veterinary clinic. Urgent cases are attended to first, and non-urgent cases are completed later. It's normal to feel anxious when something happens to your pet and requires a trip to the vet. It's best not to get too overwhelmed as this will affect your pet and the vet team. With an educational selection of the degree of urgency, we choose who needs to be seen first, just like if you were to step foot into a hospital. Ways you can help your vet team: Sometimes on the surface, it may seem we aren't swamped but rest assured, there is always much work that occurs behind the scenes. Involving but not limited to; nursing sick hospitalised patients, preparing animals for surgery, monitoring anaesthetics, recovering patients post-surgery, completing paperwork, clinic ordering, taking x-rays, and carrying out diagnostic testings. Keeping in mind, our vets have to identify what is happening with their patients they're treating. After all, the animal cannot explain what is going on verbally. While many may think that working with pets is a dream job, it isn't petting cute puppies all day! We work in a caring profession, we not only want to look after your animals, but we want to look after you too. If you love your pet, it should be easy to love the people there to look after them. We ask for your patience, empathy and understanding when you visit your veterinary clinic, as many community members don't realise the negative impact their behaviour can have on these professionals. Jade Gore, Veterinary nurse, The Buninyong Veterinary Clinic

