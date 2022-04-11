news, latest-news,

SHORT heart scans continue to spike in Ballarat in the wake of Shane Warne's cardiac death early last month but Lake Imaging's clinical director was concerned this was not enough. Ballarat has proven in line with a statewide trend of people delaying medical imaging as requested by their doctors aid a lingering COVID-19 uncertainty and disruptions to daily life. Lake Imaging ran a cardiac awareness campaign in February but extended reduced-price heart scans an extra month when bookings spiked following the deaths of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne and Victorian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching a week later. Both were aged 52. Lake Imaging clinical director Ross Breadmore said radiology saved lives with screening and scans. Dr Breadmore said it was concerning early disease detection - such as heart disease and cancers - was integral for treating and diagnosis, only many people in the community were unknowingly increasing their risks as they delayed scans. The Ballarat clinics have found there was still a lot of COVID-19 hesitancy among people delaying scans. COVID-19 lockdowns and isolations were also causing some patients to reschedule or drop medical appointments. Dr Breadmore assured medical centres had COVID-19 safety policies in place and, particularly with so many people vaccinated, it was important people understood the greater dangers in delaying medical care. "Radiology has significantly progressed over the years and our doctors have access to sophisticated state-of-the-art scanners and imaging equipment," Dr Breadmore said. "As a Radiologist, I'm able to help practitioners detect and diagnose disease in patients who may be asymptomatic, leading to a better treatment outcome. Equally, technology has advanced giving radiologists the ability to identify tumours and other life-threatening illness early on." Large cost gaps and waiting list back-logs have been forcing almost half a million Australians to delay or skip vital health checks, such as screenings and scans, a Grattan Institute report released last month showed. IN OTHER NEWS Sovereign Radiology co-principal and radiologist Alicia Wang Sheludko, who also works in the public healthcare system, told The Courier at the time a back-log in screenings had been compounded in Ballarat by Melbourne-based specialists referring people for medical imaging closer to their regional home towns. Lake Imaging is calling on people to stop delaying their medical appointments, to get back into visiting a general practitioner for regular check-ups and to act on relevant screening programs for preventative health. Meanwhile, Australian Dental Association on Monday reported a sharp rise in patients presenting with broken fillings, cracked teeth and jaw pain due to excessive grinding or teeth clenching. Victorian dentists have found the problem exacerbated due to delays in dental appointments and stress during the pandemic and repeated lengthy lockdowns. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/a46bb1e8-e9a3-46d2-98f4-90a34432193e.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg